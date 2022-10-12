From Maren Morris to Lizzo, Celebrities Looking Tiny Standing Next to Shaquille O'Neal

With a career that spans sports, entertainment and education, the basketball legend is a huge star. In fact, standing at 7-ft., 1-in., he's usually the biggest star in the room

By
Zoey Lyttle
Zoey Lyttle, Editorial Assistant PEOPLE
Zoey Lyttle

Zoey Lyttle is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital. She provides administrative support to the brand's Vice President/General Manager and writes feature content for various verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Zoey wrote for Modern Luxury and interned on the news desk at TMZ. Zoey is a graduate of the University of St Andrews in Scotland, and she is currently studying to get her Master's in Journalism from New York University.

Published on October 12, 2022 05:01 PM
01 of 17

Shaq and Maren Morris

Maren Morris/Instagram

The petite country singer posted a cheeky Instagram in October 2022 in which the four-time NBA Champion loomed over her. "Tall Guys," Morris, who stands at 5-ft., 1-in., wrote in the caption.

02 of 17

Shaq and Pitbull

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

In October 2022, Pitbull performed at The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation's charity event. The night's ticket sales and auction bids raised about $3.15 million for underserved youth — this photo of the 5-ft., 8-in. rapper and Shaq just came as a bonus benefit.

03 of 17

Shaq and Victoria Beckham

shaq-victoria-1.jpg
Reebok.

O'Neal and the former Spice Girl, 5-ft., 4-in., showed off their height difference in campaign photos for her 2018 Rebook collection. Beckham's collaboration called back to '90s-era fashion, and the on-court superstar joined for photos as a sign of the times gone by.

04 of 17

Shaq and Kelly Clarkson

Shaquille O'Neal and Kelly Clarkson perform at The Event hosted by the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation at MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 02, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Denise Truscello/Getty

In 2021, The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation welcomed 5-ft., 3-in. Clarkson, among other megastar musicians, to its charity event stage. During her set, the "Since U Been Gone" singer hugged O'Neal and shared a sentimental message with the crowd.

"Shaq mentioned that he couldn't afford daycare, his family couldn't afford daycare. Mine couldn't either. My mom just happened to work there so I got in for free," Clarkson said. "But I love doing events like this, and I love hearing from artists. Everyone sees where we're at."

05 of 17

Shaq and Justin Bieber

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

Bieber was among the celebs at O'Neal's charity event in 2021. He and the NBA all-star shared a moment, highlighting their 16-in. height difference!

06 of 17

Shaq and Lil Jon

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

This 5-ft., 6-in. rapper's name has never been so fitting as it was when he posted with Shaq in May 2022. The two have been friends and collaborators for some time, and even produced a song together called "BANG" along with DJ NGHTMRE.

07 of 17

Shaq and Joanna and Chip Gaines

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

Chip and Joanna Gaines teamed up to get on O'Neal's level on the red carpet in 2022. The Fixer Upper husband (5-ft., 10-in.) knelt on all fours to give his wife (5-ft., 7-in.) some height, but her reality is well over a foot shorter than the NBA Hall of Famer.

08 of 17

Shaq and Jimmy Fallon

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

In 2014, Shaq and Fallon swapped jackets during The Tonight Show. Fallon, who is 6 ft. tall, swam in Shaq's suit coat while the former Lakers star struggled to squeeze on the host's clothes.

09 of 17

Shaq and Jimmy Kimmel

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

The three-time NBA Finals MVP appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! wearing tartan dress shoes. So when O'Neal posed next to the late-night personality, 5-ft., 11-in., his staggering figure and his size 22 shoes stole the show.

10 of 17

Shaq and Kelly Ripa

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

Ripa, 5-ft., 3-in., took off her heels for a realistic side-by-side with O'Neal. "Hahaha!! #Shaq is still growing!" read the caption on this photo posted by LIVE with Kelly and Ryan's official Instagram account.

11 of 17

Shaq and Hoda Kotb

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

The athlete dwarfed 5-ft., 10-in. Kotb on the set of the Today show in 2018.

12 of 17

Shaq and Simone Biles

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

The two Olympic gold medalists posed for a photo at the Super Bowl in 2017, proving that athletic greatness can be packaged in anybody, whether they stand over 7-ft.tall or several inches short of 5-ft.

13 of 17

Shaq and Diplo

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

"one of us had an incredible high school basketball career and the other is @shaq," DJ and music producer Diplo, 5-ft., 10in., joked on Instagram. In the photo, Diplo and O'Neal flashed peace signs at very different heights.

14 of 17

Shaq and Lizzo

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

The "About Damn Time" singer, 5-ft., 10-in., and the all-time great looked up and down at each other from behind sunglasses.

15 of 17

Shaq and Rashida Jones

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

In 2017, 5-ft., 4-in. Jones looked comically small as she squinted all the up to meet Shaq's gaze.

16 of 17

Shaq and Kevin Hart

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

The notoriously tiny comedian — indeed, his first stand-up album was called I'm a Grown Little Man, a nod to his 5-ft., 2-in., frame didn't even pass the former NBA star's pocket square in this photo from 2013.

17 of 17

Shaq and Megan Rapinoe

Shaquille O'Neal
Getty

Shaq may be taller than FIFA Women's Champion, but when they posed for this photo, 5-ft., 6-in. Rapinoe was on top of the world having been named Sports Illustrated's sportsperson of 2019.

