All the Stars Calling Out the Soccer Wage Gap After Americans’ World Cup Victory

The U.S. Women’s National Team secured their latest World Cup victory with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands Sunday, prompting increased attention on the players’ battle for equal pay.

Famous athletes from Serena Williams to Aaron Rodgers made calls for the women, who are currently embroiled in a lawsuit with the United States Soccer Federation over alleged gender discrimination, to take in either the same amount of money as or more money than their male counterparts.

Williams retweeted a message from Billie Jean King, who wrote, “These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what they rightly deserve.”

Congrats team USA! Billie says it best here! So happy for each one of you and so proud. ❤️ @USWNT https://t.co/WK2Yi2z8F4 — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) July 7, 2019

Williams congratulated the team, then noted that “Billie says it best here!”

Green Bay Packers quarterback Rodgers also chimed in, celebrating the team’s win but adding the hashtag “Equal Pay” to his tweet.

Director Ava DuVernay had a similar message, noting that the team has performed incredibly well and deserves to be recognized for their achievements.

Equal pay for exceptionally supreme work is the least these athletes deserve. Anything less is a shame and travesty to their sport. With that said, these women have the attention of the world. All eyes on them and their glorious victory! Yas! They. Did. That! #USWMT pic.twitter.com/OR1wm1rr8R — Ava DuVernay (@ava) July 7, 2019

“Equal pay for exceptionally supreme work is the least these athletes deserve. Anything less is a shame and travesty to their sport,” she wrote. “With that said, these women have the attention of the world. All eyes on them and their glorious victory! Yas! They. Did. That!”

Image zoom FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images

Elizabeth Banks offered the same sentiment, simply writing, “Equal Pay. It’s time.”

Saturday Night Live comedian Leslie Jones was more aggressive in her approach, as she recorded a video of a broadcaster declaring that women on the U.S. national team were expected not only to go to the World Cup, but to win “each and every time.”

“But yet they are not paid as much as the men’s team. They are expected to be champions but not expected to be paid as champions,” Jones said in the video. “So while you’re making your f—ing speech you motherf—, why don’t you throw that in there, that they’re not getting paid what they deserve to get f— paid for bringing U.S.A. what the f— they bring them.”

Actress Regina King deemed the win “bittersweet,” as the women are “consistently bringing home the win but not the check.”

Congrats to the elite @USWNT on winning your FOURTH World Cup!!! Consistently bringing home the win but not the check. Bittersweet. #USWNT #equalpay pic.twitter.com/CtzijAnmIn — Regina King (@ReginaKing) July 7, 2019

Come on @FIFAWorldCup let’s take this great moment and remove gender from the equation and go for parity and EQUAL PAY! You can do it. The WORLD is watching! #EQUALPAYFOREQUALPLAY — Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis) July 8, 2019

EQUAL PAY!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) July 7, 2019

Congratulations to the #USWNT on their 4th World Cup win! These athletes have brought more attention, support, & pride to women’s sport than perhaps any other team in history. It is long past time to pay them what… https://t.co/nzzQMWSVyn — Garcelle Beauvais (@GarcelleB) July 7, 2019

Can we all please shut up about this equal pay for women? Pay em more. They earned it. More people watch them than the men, cause our men lose. Whoever sells more tickets should get the money. It’s that fucking simple. Fellas, step it up, and win. Pay the ladies🇺🇸 — Chase Rice. (@ChaseRiceMusic) July 7, 2019

At this point we shouldn’t even be asking for #EqualPay for the #USWMNT – we should demand they be paid at least twice as much 😉 https://t.co/VXITg24UB3 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 7, 2019

Twenty-eight players on the USWNT team filed a class action lawsuit in March against their employer, accusing the USSF of workplace discrimination because of their gender, according to the New York Times.

The Washington Post reports that the women claimed they were paid less than the men’s national team, and also received less support from the USSF despite the fact that they played consistently well.

RELATED: The Americans Win the 2019 Women’s World Cup

The suit also argued that “during the period relevant to this case, the WNT earned more in profit and/or revenue than the MNT.”

In a court filing in May, the USSF responded and denied the women’s claims, saying that pay is “based on differences in aggregate revenue generated by the different teams and/or any other factor other than sex.”

RELATED VIDEO: Sue Bird Writes Powerful Essay About President Donald Trump Attacking Girlfriend Megan Rapinoe

According to the Post, women’s games pulled in about $900,000 more in revenue than men’s games from 2016-18, and $1.9 million in the year after the women won the World Cup in 2015.

The equal pay argument also extends outside the USSF and into the World Cup, which is run by FIFA.

RELATED: Celebrities React to USWNT’s World Cup Victory — and Call for Equal Pay

The Post reports that the 2019 women’s World Cup winners took home $4 million, while the 2018 men’s World Cup winners scored $38 million.

The discrepancy prompted a chant of “Equal pay!” within the Stade de Lyon on Sunday, according to the Times.

“I think everyone is ready for this conversation to move to the next step,” star Megan Rapinoe said in a post-game press conference.”Let’s get to the point of what’s next, how do we support women’s federation and women’s programs around the world? What can FIFA do to do that, what can we do to support the leagues around the world?”