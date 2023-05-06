See All the Stars at the 2023 Kentucky Derby

The 149th edition of the "greatest two minutes in sports" brought lots of celebrities to Louisville

By People Staff
Published on May 6, 2023 06:09 PM
01 of 21

Tricia Helfer

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Tricia Helfer attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
02 of 21

Travis Tritt and Theresa Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Country music singer Travis Tritt and wife Theresa walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
03 of 21

Smokey Robinson and Frances Gladney

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Motown legend Smokey Robinson and wife Frances walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
04 of 21

Richie Sambora

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
05 of 21

Randy Travis and Mary Davis

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Country music singer Randy Travis and wife Mary Davis walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
06 of 21

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
07 of 21

Oksana Masters

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Paralympian Oksana Masters walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
08 of 21

Kevin and Linda O'Leary

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Shark Tank television show star Kevin "Mr. Wonderful" O'Leary and wife Linda walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
09 of 21

Maria Montgomery

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Maria Montgomery attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
10 of 21

Macy Gray

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Macy Gray attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
11 of 21

Michael Lockwood and Lisa Leslie

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: WNBA legend Lisa Leslie and husband Michael Lockwood walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
12 of 21

Dannielynn and Larry Birkhead

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: (L-R) Dannielynn Birkhead and Larry Birkhead attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
13 of 21

Teresa Modnick and Jerry Mathers

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: (L-R) Teresa Modnick and Jerry Mathers atten Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
14 of 21

Jack Harlow

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Rapper Jack Harlow walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
15 of 21

Ian Bohen

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Yellowstone actor Ian Bohen walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via
16 of 21

Emmitt Smith

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Legendary NFL running back Emmitt Smith walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
17 of 21

Chris Pine

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
18 of 21

Chris Harrison and Lauren Zima

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: (L-R) attend Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
19 of 21

Carly Pearce

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY - MAY 06: Carly Pearce attends Kentucky Derby 149 at Churchill Downs on May 06, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Churchill Downs)
Daniel Boczarski/Getty
20 of 21

Bobby Flay

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay walks the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
21 of 21

Kristen and Bill Bellamy

LOUISVILLE, KY - MAY 06: Actor Bill Bellamy and wife Kristen walk the red carpet at the 149th running of the Kentucky Derby on May 6, 2023, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty
