All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series By Kate Hogan Published on November 3, 2022 03:51 PM 01 of 09 Bruce Springsteen Courtesy MLB Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0. 02 of 09 Miles Teller Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Noted Phillies fanatic Miles Teller hopped out of his seat on Nov. 1 as the Phillies beat the Astros, 7-0, during game 3 in Philadelphia. 03 of 09 Tim McGraw Courtesy MLB At game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, Tim McGraw sported the jersey of his late father, Tug McGraw, a World Series-winning Phillies pitcher. 04 of 09 Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson Courtesy MLB Married It's Alwasy Sunny in Philadelphia costars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson turned up in his native Philly for game 3 on Nov. 1. 05 of 09 Chlöe Bailey Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Chlöe Bailey began game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Nov. 1 with a rousing rendition of the national anthem. 06 of 09 Myke Towers Courtesy MLB You'll never know who he's rooting for! Rapper Myke Towers kept it neutral in his World Series hat at game 3 in Philadelphia on Nov. 1. 07 of 09 Little Big Town Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Three members of country quartet Little Big Town — from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook — came together to perform the national anthem at game 2 in Houston on Oct. 29. There, the Astros beat the Phillies, 5-2. 08 of 09 Simone Biles Courtesy MLB Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles grew up in Houston, and was happy to support her home team at game 1 of the World Series in Texas on Oct. 28, where the Phillies beat the Astros, 6-5. 09 of 09 Bun B Courtesy MLB Houston native Bun B has been vocal about his support of the Astros on Instagram, and the rapper got himself to game 1 in Texas on Oct. 28.