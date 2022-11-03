All the Stars at the 2022 World Series Games

Whether they're rooting for the Phillies or the Astros, these stars are pumped for the 2022 World Series

November 3, 2022
01 of 09

Bruce Springsteen

World Series Game 4 - Bruce Springsteen
Courtesy MLB

Bruce Springsteen snagged a front-row seat for the World Series game 4 action in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, where the home team fell to the Astros, 5-0.

02 of 09

Miles Teller

Actor Miles Teller reacts during Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty

Noted Phillies fanatic Miles Teller hopped out of his seat on Nov. 1 as the Phillies beat the Astros, 7-0, during game 3 in Philadelphia.

03 of 09

Tim McGraw

World Series Game 2 McGraw
Courtesy MLB

At game 3 of the World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Nov. 1, Tim McGraw sported the jersey of his late father, Tug McGraw, a World Series-winning Phillies pitcher.

04 of 09

Rob McElhenney & Kaitlin Olson

World Series Game 3 Rob McElhenney Kaitlin Olsen
Courtesy MLB

Married It's Alwasy Sunny in Philadelphia costars Rob McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson turned up in his native Philly for game 3 on Nov. 1.

05 of 09

Chlöe Bailey

Singer and actress Chloe performs the national anthem prior to Game 3 of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday, November 1, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty

Chlöe Bailey began game 3 of the World Series in Philadelphia on Nov. 1 with a rousing rendition of the national anthem.

06 of 09

Myke Towers

World Series GAME 3 Myke Towers
Courtesy MLB

You'll never know who he's rooting for! Rapper Myke Towers kept it neutral in his World Series hat at game 3 in Philadelphia on Nov. 1.

07 of 09

Little Big Town

Country music group Little Big Town performs the national anthem prior to Game 2 of the 2022 World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday, October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty

Three members of country quartet Little Big Town — from left, Kimberly Schlapman, Karen Fairchild and Jimi Westbrook — came together to perform the national anthem at game 2 in Houston on Oct. 29. There, the Astros beat the Phillies, 5-2.

08 of 09

Simone Biles

World Series Game 1 Simone Biles
Courtesy MLB

Olympic gymnastics star Simone Biles grew up in Houston, and was happy to support her home team at game 1 of the World Series in Texas on Oct. 28, where the Phillies beat the Astros, 6-5.

09 of 09

Bun B

World Series Game 1 Bun B
Courtesy MLB

Houston native Bun B has been vocal about his support of the Astros on Instagram, and the rapper got himself to game 1 in Texas on Oct. 28.