Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona

From Rihanna and the Bellas to JJ Watt, everyone is descending on the desert ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl

By Kate Hogan
Published on February 9, 2023 03:04 PM
01 of 06

Rihanna

Rihanna speaks during a press conference for the Apple Music Super Bowl 57 halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on February 9, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Rihanna. Cooper Neill/Getty

sitting down for a press conference about her Apple Music halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9.

02 of 06

Brie & Nikki Bella

Brie and Nikki Bella
Cindy Ord/Getty

hosting a live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas podcast in Phoenix on Feb. 8.

03 of 06

Betty Who

Betty Who performs onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty

performing at the GLAAD and NFL A Night of Pride event, sponsored by Smirnoff, at the Sheraton Downtown in Phoenix on Feb. 8.

04 of 06

Lance Bass & Roger Goodell

Lance Bass and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks onstage at a Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL on February 08, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.
Daniel Boczarski/Getty

at the GLAAD and NFL A Night of Pride event, sponsored by Smirnoff, at the Sheraton Downtown in Phoenix on Feb. 8.

05 of 06

JJ Watt

JJ Watt makes his prediction for the Big Game at The Wheels Up
Courtesy Wheels Up

at The Wheels Up and Rao's exclusive Super Bowl pop-up dinner in partnership with Cincoro Tequila in Phoenix on Feb. 8.

06 of 06

Lainey Wilson

Lainey Wilson
John Medina/Getty

performing at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale on Feb. 8.

Related Articles
Greg Olsen Family
Greg Olsen's Family: All About the NFL Broadcaster's Wife and Kids
Franks and Stubbs Sweet vs Heat chicken wings
All the Chains Offering Free Food and Deals for Super Bowl 2023
Nick Sirriani and Brett Ashley Cantwell family with Santa
Who Is Nick Sirianni's Wife? All About Brett Ashley Cantwell
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) takes a family portrait in the endzone with his brother, sister, and mother, before the football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Houston Texans
All About Jalen Hurts' Parents, Averion and Pamela Hurts
Jennifer Coolidge wins the Big Game in e.l.f. Cosmetics' First-Ever Commercial starring Power Grip Primer PHOTO CREDIT: Jeff Lipsky
Jennifer Coolidge Continues Her It Girl Era with New e.l.f. Cosmetics Super Bowl Commercial 
t-mobile super bowl ad
John Travolta Goes Back to His 'Grease' Roots for Super Bowl Ad with Zach Braff and Donald Faison
Pregnant Kylie Kelce Is Featured in Full-Page Newspaper Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Jason Kelce's Pregnant Wife Kylie Featured in Full-Page Ad Wishing Her Luck Ahead of Super Bowl
Andy Reid poses with wife Tammy during a press conference introducing Reid as the Kansas City Chiefs new head coach on January 7, 2013 in Kansas City, Missouri
Who Is Andy Reid's Wife? All About Tammy Reid
Kelce Family
All About Travis and Jason Kelce's Parents, Ed and Donna Kelce
Miles Teller, Paul Rudd
2023 Super Bowl Super Fans: Here's Who Your Favorite Stars Are Rooting for this Sunday
Kidney donation brings Chiefs fan and Eagles fan to Super Bowl
A Chiefs Fan Donated His Kidney to an Eagles Fan — and They're Going to the Super Bowl Together
Budweiser Clydesdales Born This Week Hosting Super Bowl Party
Budweiser's 4 New Baby Clydesdale Horses Are Hosting Their Own Sold Out Super Bowl Party
Head coach Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs calls a play during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Arrowhead Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri
All About Andy Reid, the Chiefs Coach Facing Off His Former Team in Super Bowl 2023
Rob Gronkowski
Rob Gronkowski Says His Live Field Goal Is Going to Be 'More Nerve-Racking' Than Playing in Super Bowl
Ben Stiller Reprises Zoolander Role for Pepsi Super Bowl Ad: I Have 'a Long History with Him'
Ben Stiller Reprises 'Zoolander' Role for Pepsi Super Bowl Ad: I Have 'a Long History with Him'
PUPPY BOWL XVII
How to Watch the 2023 Puppy Bowl on Super Bowl Sunday