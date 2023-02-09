Entertainment Sports Stars at Super Bowl 2023 Parties in Arizona From Rihanna and the Bellas to JJ Watt, everyone is descending on the desert ahead of the 2023 Super Bowl By Kate Hogan Published on February 9, 2023 03:04 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos 01 of 06 Rihanna Rihanna. Cooper Neill/Getty sitting down for a press conference about her Apple Music halftime show at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 9. 02 of 06 Brie & Nikki Bella Cindy Ord/Getty hosting a live edition of SiriusXM's The Bellas podcast in Phoenix on Feb. 8. 03 of 06 Betty Who Daniel Boczarski/Getty performing at the GLAAD and NFL A Night of Pride event, sponsored by Smirnoff, at the Sheraton Downtown in Phoenix on Feb. 8. 04 of 06 Lance Bass & Roger Goodell Daniel Boczarski/Getty at the GLAAD and NFL A Night of Pride event, sponsored by Smirnoff, at the Sheraton Downtown in Phoenix on Feb. 8. 05 of 06 JJ Watt Courtesy Wheels Up at The Wheels Up and Rao's exclusive Super Bowl pop-up dinner in partnership with Cincoro Tequila in Phoenix on Feb. 8. 06 of 06 Lainey Wilson John Medina/Getty performing at the Coors Light Birds Nest in Scottsdale on Feb. 8.