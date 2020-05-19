Arizona Diamondbacks' Starling Marte Mourns Sudden Death of His Wife: 'A Moment of Indescribable Pain'

Starling Marte said his wife, Noelia Brazoban, died of a heart attack on Monday

MLB star Starling Marte is mourning the sudden death of his wife, Noelia Brazoban.

On Monday, the Arizona Diamondbacks player announced on his social media accounts that his wife had passed away from a heart attack.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain," Marte, 31, captioned a photo of them together at the Grand Canyon.

"On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time," he added.

The athlete did not release any further details, though MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Marte's wife was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a broken ankle when she died.

Marte was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this year after eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," a statement from the Diamonbacks read. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and his children during this incredibly difficult time."

Marte's former team also released a statement reading: "The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time.Our hearts are truly saddened by this news."

Image zoom Starling Marte Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The tragic passing comes just shortly after the couple's daughter, Tiana, celebrated her fourth birthday.

On Saturday, Marte shared a photo of their child on his Instagram alongside a sweet message written in Spanish.

"Daughter, today you are one more year old and it fills me with joy to be able to share this moment with you. I hope God gives me much more time at your side to continue seeing you grow and become a great woman. Happy Birthday Princess. I love you 😍 # HAPPY4year #TIANA," Marte's post, which has been translated to English, read.