MLB Player Starling Marte Mourns Wife in Emotional Instagram Post: 'My Heart, It's Broken'

Arizona Diamondbacks player Starling Marte is opening up about the pain he's feeling since losing his wife Noelia Brazoban earlier this week.

The MLB star shared a heart-wrenching message on Instagram Tuesday, expressing how much he misses his wife who died of a sudden heart attack Monday.

In the picture, Marte, 31, is seen smiling with Brazoban at a restaurant alongside their son, Smerling, and daughter, Tiana. The photo was seemingly taken around the holidays as the family posed with Santa Claus and Tiana was dressed in a festive outfit.

In addition to Smerling and Tiana, the couple shares son, Starling Jr.

"Wow my love, what a void you’ve left in my heart it’s broken in a million pieces," Marte captioned the photo in Spanish, which has been translated to English.

"One time you told me 'I hope God takes me first, because I wouldn’t be able to handle the pain.' I want you to know I can’t handle this either," he admitted. "I love you my queen I love you I love you I love you wow so much pain."

A few hours earlier, Marte shared a sweet photo of the couple on his Instagram Story adding multiple peace dove emojis.

In the shot, Marte had his arm wrapped around his wife as they posed in front of a heart statue at the Las Vegas Fashion Show shopping mall.

Just two days ago, Marte shared a somber post on his social media accounts announcing that his wife had died.

"Today I go through the great pain of making public the unfortunate death of my wife Noelia, due to a heart attack. It is a moment of indescribable pain," Marte captioned a photo of them together at the Grand Canyon.

"On behalf of my family, I am grateful for the expressions of esteem and solidarity in this difficult time," he added.

The athlete did not release any further details, though MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported that Marte's wife was in the hospital awaiting surgery for a broken ankle when she died.

Marte was traded to the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier this year after eight seasons with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Noelia Marte," a statement from the Diamondbacks read. "Starling and his family are part of the D-backs’ family and we will do all we can to support him and his children during this incredibly difficult time."

Marte's former team also released a statement reading: "The entire Pirates family extend our deepest condolences to Starling Marte and family during this terrible time. Our hearts are truly saddened by this news."