Star UGA Quarterback Stetson Bennett Arrested for Public Intoxication in Texas: Report

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett was reportedly arrested in Dallas on Sunday morning for public intoxication

By
Published on January 30, 2023 02:20 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Alex Slitz/AP/Shutterstock (13715282r) Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett during a parade celebrating the Bulldog's second consecutive NCAA college football national championship, in Athens, Ga Georgia Celebration Football, Athens, United States - 14 Jan 2023
Photo: Alex Slitz/AP/Shutterstock

University of Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly facing a charge of public intoxication.

The star football player was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas after police officers responded to a report of a man "banging on doors" just after 6:00 a.m., reported CNN, citing a police statement.

"Benet was taken into custody, transported to the City Detention Center and charged with Public Intoxication," added the police statement, per CNN.

On Sunday morning, WFAA posted footage of the Atlanta native allegedly walking out from jail in a black hoodie and then climbing into the passenger seat of a black Chevy Tahoe.

Bennett's attorney, Todd Shapiro, told the outlet that the quarterback was in Texas training for the NFL combine.

Shapiro and the Dallas Police Department did not immediately reply to PEOPLE's request for comment.

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - JANUARY 10: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts after a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty

Bennett, a 2022 Heisman trophy finalist, is fresh off of two national championships with the Georgia Bulldogs, most recently following a Jan. 9 win over Texas Christian University's Horned Frogs. Stetson was also named offensive MVP of the title game after an incredible 15-0 season.

Per CBS Sports, the athlete is set to graduate in May with a degree in economics and may enter the 2023-2024 NFL draft.

According to the Bulldogs' website, Bennett's parents met at the Georgia College of Pharmacy, and Bennett's grandfather Buddy Bennett was a quarterback for South Carolina.

Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) celebrates and holds the national championship trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Bennett's arrest follows the tragic death of UGA offensive lineman Devin Willock, 20, and team staffer Chandler LeCroy, 24, in a Jan. 15 crash.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department stated, per a release, that four people were in the vehicle during the 2:45 a.m. crash outside UGA's campus in Athens, which occurred shortly after the team's national championship victory celebration.

The 2021 Ford Expedition that LeCroy was driving hit two power poles and trees after it left the road, and Willock — who was from New Jersey and a redshirt sophomore on the team — died at the scene; LeCroy died at the hospital, per police.

"Devin and Chandler were two special people who meant so much to the University of Georgia, our football program and our athletic department," a statement from UGA read. "We ask that everyone keep their families in your prayers during this very difficult time."

