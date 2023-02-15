Stanley Wilson Jr., Former NFL Player, Dead at 40 After Collapsing Inside Mental Hospital

Former NFL player Stanley Wilson Jr. died after he collapsed in a mental hospital in Los Angeles, California.

According to TMZ Sports, the former Detroit Lions cornerback died earlier this month at Metropolitan State Hospital in Los Angeles.

Wilson Jr. was taken to the hospital for treatment on Feb. 1 after being declared incompetent to stand trial following a vandalism arrest that happened in August. According to the outlet, Wilson Jr. was accused of breaking into a Hollywood Hills home twice on separate occasions, with one visit resulting in damage to property at the home.

His autopsy report is pending toxicology reports. Foul play is reportedly not suspected.

Ronald Martinez/Getty

He was the son of former Bengals running back Stanley Wilson Sr. He only played two seasons with the Lions, ending his career in 2007 after the Detroit team drafted him in 2005.

Wilson Jr. had multiple run-ins with law enforcement after his playing career, including a charge of attempted burglary after he broke into a home in Portland in 2016. According to TMZ, the former athlete was "completely nude" when the incident occurred.

He was arrested again twice in 2017, once for walking nude around a neighborhood in Portland and then for an additional allegation of attempted breaking and entering, the outlet reported at the time.

Wilson Jr. recorded 87 tackles, eight pass breakups, and one forced fumble over the span of 32 games played in the NFL.