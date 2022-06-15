The Tampa Bay Lightning, contenders for their third straight Stanley Cup trophy, have a chance to complete a rare feat in their series against the Colorado Avalanche

Stanley Cup Finals 2022: What to Know About the Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning

For the third year in a row, the Tampa Bay Lightning are in the Stanley Cup Finals — and this time, they have a chance to accomplish a rare feat.

The Lightning will meet the Colorado Avalanche in Game 1 of the seven-game series at Denver's Ball Arena on Wednesday night. While both teams are hoping to become champions, Tampa Bay also aims to make history.

According to USA Today, the club can join the Toronto Maple Leafs, Montreal Canadiens, and the New York Islanders as the only teams to win three consecutive Stanley Cups.

Winning three titles in a row, popularly known as a "three-peat," is rare among the four major sports in North America. The most recent team to earn a three-peat is the Los Angeles Lakers, who won three NBA championships from 2000 to 2002 with the help of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

In the NHL's modern area, few teams have come close to appearing in three consecutive Stanley Cup Finals.

The Pittsburgh Penguins came close after winning the Stanley Cup in 2016 and 2017. But the team lost to the Washington Capitals in the second round of the 2018 playoffs.

Nathan MacKinnon #29 of the Colorado Avalanche avoids a check from Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning Steven Stamkos #91 of the Tampa Bay Lightning shoots against goaltender Darcy Kuemper #35 and Mikko Rantanen #96 of the Colorado Avalanche

Left: Credit: Mike Carlson/Getty Right: Credit: Michael Martin/NHLI/Getty Images

In the past two seasons, Tampa Bay has won two of the franchise's three Stanley Cup trophies (the first came in 2004).

The Avalanche have earned two Stanley Cup titles in their history (1996 and 2001) and are hoping to claim their third overall this year.

Key players in the series are Nathan MacKinnon, a top-five player in the league and the center for the Avalanche, and Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, who has already scored nine points in the first three rounds of this year's playoffs.

With Tampa Bay having a chance to make history and Colorado's chance to cement a legacy of their own, the 2022 Stanley Cup Finals will be one NHL fans won't want to miss.

Schedule

Game 1: Wednesday, June 15, at Ball Arena, Denver (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Game 2: Saturday, June 18, at Ball Arena, Denver (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Game 3: Monday, June 20, at Amalie Arena, Tampa (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Game 4: Wednesday, June 22, at Amalie Arena, Tampa (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Game 5, if necessary: Friday, June 24, at Ball Arena, Denver (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)

Game 6, if necessary: Sunday, June 26, at Amalie Arena, Tampa (ABC at 8 p.m. ET)