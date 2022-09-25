St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols Joins 700 Club After Belting Two Homers Against Dodgers

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols made history in his sendoff season after hitting his 700th home run while playing against the Dodgers on Friday.

The athlete scored the huge milestone at the Dodgers Stadium, making him the fourth member in Major League Baseball history to achieve the record. He has now joined the list of 3 other 700 home run club members including Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth, ESPN reported.

Pujols, 42, hit No. 699 ball off left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney in the third inning before smashing another one against right-hander Phil Bickford. According to ESPN, among other members of the 700 club, Pujols is the only one to hit numbers 600 and 700 on the same night.

Accompanied by his five children whom he shares with his ex, Deidre, Pujols reflected on the accomplishment during a post-game interview, calling the moment "pretty special."

"When it's really gonna hit me is when I'm done, at the end of the season, when I'm retired, and probably a moment or two after that I can look at the numbers," he explained, per ESPN.

"Look, don't get me wrong, I know what my place is in this game. But since Day 1, when I made my debut, it was never about numbers, it was never about chasing numbers."

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued, "It was always about winning championships and trying to get better in this game. And I had so many people that taught me the right way early in my career, and that's how I've carried myself for 22 years that I've been in the big leagues. That's why I really don't focus on the numbers. I will one day, but not right now."

Earlier this year, Pujols signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to return to the Cardinals where he played his first 11 seasons in the league. He also announced that 2022 would be his final season.

"This is it for me," he said in March, per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick S. Goold. "This is my last run."