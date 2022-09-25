St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols Joins 700 Club After Belting Two Homers Against Dodgers

The athlete became the fourth member in Major League Baseball history to hit the 700-home run milestone

By
Published on September 25, 2022 05:44 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches his 700th career homerun with Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a three run homerun to take a 5-0 lead, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
Photo: Harry How/Getty

St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols made history in his sendoff season after hitting his 700th home run while playing against the Dodgers on Friday.

The athlete scored the huge milestone at the Dodgers Stadium, making him the fourth member in Major League Baseball history to achieve the record. He has now joined the list of 3 other 700 home run club members including Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron, and Babe Ruth, ESPN reported.

Pujols, 42, hit No. 699 ball off left-handed pitcher Andrew Heaney in the third inning before smashing another one against right-hander Phil Bickford. According to ESPN, among other members of the 700 club, Pujols is the only one to hit numbers 600 and 700 on the same night.

Accompanied by his five children whom he shares with his ex, Deidre, Pujols reflected on the accomplishment during a post-game interview, calling the moment "pretty special."

"When it's really gonna hit me is when I'm done, at the end of the season, when I'm retired, and probably a moment or two after that I can look at the numbers," he explained, per ESPN.

"Look, don't get me wrong, I know what my place is in this game. But since Day 1, when I made my debut, it was never about numbers, it was never about chasing numbers."

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 24: St. Louis Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) recast during an at bat during the MLB game between the St. Louis Cardinals and the Los Angeles Dodgers on September 24, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He continued, "It was always about winning championships and trying to get better in this game. And I had so many people that taught me the right way early in my career, and that's how I've carried myself for 22 years that I've been in the big leagues. That's why I really don't focus on the numbers. I will one day, but not right now."

Earlier this year, Pujols signed a one-year, $2.5 million deal to return to the Cardinals where he played his first 11 seasons in the league. He also announced that 2022 would be his final season.

"This is it for me," he said in March, per The St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick S. Goold. "This is my last run."

Related Articles
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Aaron Judge Ties Babe Ruth's 95-Year-Old Record with 60th Home Run
National League All-Star Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals poses with the 2022 T-Mobile Home Run Derby trophy after winning the event at Dodger Stadium on July 18, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
MLB Player Juan Soto, 23, Becomes Second-Youngest Home Run Derby Winner: 'I'm a Champion'
Erica Donald and Aaron Donald attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 13, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Aaron Donald's Wife? All About Erica Donald
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in the booth before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
Meghan King, Jim Edmonds
Meghan King and Jim Edmonds' Relationship Timeline
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Yankees' Aaron Judge Talks Playing Catch With His Dad as a Kid: 'He's Still the Hero in My Eyes'
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Albert Pujols and wife Deidre Pujols
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols and Wife Deidre Divorcing, Split News Follows Her Brain Surgery
Taylor Swift and Haim perform at The O2 Arena on July 21, 2022 in London, England
Taylor Swift Joins HAIM in London, Plus Ryan Gosling, Billie Eilish, Laverne Cox and More
Mariners Angels Baseball
6 Players, 2 Managers Ejected During Angels-Mariners Game After Brawl Erupts on the Field
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl
Yara Shahidi
Yara Shahidi Visits 'GMA', Plus Justin Verlander & Kate Upton, Denzel Washington and More
Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller Suns in the South of France, Plus Ryan Gosling, Ava DuVernay, The Rock and More
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens
Who Is Simone Biles' Fiancé? All About Jonathan Owens
Heidi klum
Heidi Klum Hits the Beach, Plus Lupita Nyong'o, Gwyneth Paltrow, the 'Ted Lasso' Cast and More
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Rob Latour/Shutterstock (13040925b) Keanu Reeves Keanu Reeves' BRZRKR: The Immortal Saga Continues, Comic-Con San Diego, California, USA - 22 Jul 2022
Keanu Reeves Greets Comic-Con Attendees, Plus Saweetie, Bill Nye, Patrick Stewart and More