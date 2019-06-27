St. Louis Blues' Team Puppy Adorably Eats 'Dinner of Champions' Straight from Stanley Cup Trophy

Image zoom St. Louis Blues Pup/Instagram

Now that the St. Louis Blues are NHL champions, their cute pup is enjoying all the celebrations.

On Wednesday, the team posted a series of pictures of their adopted yellow Labrador Retriever, Barclay, spending time with the Stanley Cup after the Blues beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the finals on June 12 to win their first championship in history.

The pictures show Barclay posing next to the trophy, before digging into a “dinner of champions” straight from the iconic cup itself.

“First team dog in @nhl history to win the #StanleyCup,” the team wrote on Barclay’s very own Instagram page, @stlbluespup.

Barclay first joined the team back in September 2018, and has since become a social media star with more than 74,000 followers on Instagram alone.

“Barclay is a bundle of yellow fur joy. He loves people, belly rubs, naps, playing with his mini hockey stick and chasing hockey pucks,” Randy Girsch, VP, Community Development and Event Management of the St. Louis Blues, told PEOPLE earlier this year. “He is confident and vibrant when exploring Enterprise Center and, as much as we wish he wouldn’t, he grows bigger every day.”

“He’s a very intelligent dog, who is eager to learn. He loves his training sessions and excels in areas where he needs to be confident,” he added.

The team originally adopted Barclay to help bring awareness to Duo, an organization that breeds and trains puppies for their Assistance Dog Program, with the intention they will help people who have mobility, balance or hearing deficiencies.



“By raising Barclay, we hope to spread the word about how amazing and life-changing assistance dogs can be for individuals with disabilities and within facilities like courtrooms giving children comfort while testifying,” Girsch said.

He added: “Duo provides highly skilled dogs that help give comfort and support to those they serve.”