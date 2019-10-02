St. Louis Blues Fan with Rare Disorder Given Very Own Stanley Cup Championship Ring by Players

A special gift from her boys – thank you Laila for being such an inspiration during our #StanleyCup run. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/4Zlu1Xuwjb — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) October 1, 2019

The St. Louis Blues showed their gratitude for a young superfan who has been by their side while she battles a rare immune disorder by giving her the gift of a lifetime.

With the team preparing to take to the ice on Wednesday for the first time since winning the Stanley Cup Finals in June, Blues’ players Alexander Steen and Colton Parayko visited 11-year-old superfan Laila Anderson at her home on Tuesday to show their appreciation for her support, USA Today reported.

Anderson was diagnosed with Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis, or HLH, a rare disorder that causes the immune system to no longer work properly, according to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. White blood cells that fight infections end up damaging parts of the body, such as the liver, spleen, and bone marrow. This can lead to organ damage and death if it is left untreated.

Even though she is enduring a difficult situation, Anderson remained an ardent Blues supporter throughout their run to the Stanley Cup championship and was even invited onto the ice when they beat the Boston Bruins in Game 7.

“You know how much you mean to us, and what an inspiration you’ve been to so many people,” Steen is heard saying to Anderson in a video posted to the team’s Twitter account. “So me and Colton are here and representing our organization and everybody there, and we have something that we would like you to open right now.”

In the video, Anderson slowly lifts the lid of the container, and is surprised when she sees her very own championship ring inside. She is immediately brought to tears.

The players then help Anderson open the box and she tries on the large piece of jewelry, then kisses it while holding it with both of her hands.

“That poor guy who’s going to propose to you one day,” Parayko is heard saying.

Footage of the happy moment quickly went viral, and the team’s video garnered more than 3.3 million views since it was posted to Twitter.

The Blues will raise their championship banner Wednesday night when they open the season against the Washington Capitals.