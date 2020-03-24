Sportscasters Are Now Narrating Daily Life as Live Sports Canceled Due to Coronavirus

Image zoom Josh Lewin/ Twitter

As the coronavirus pandemic has forced live sports to take a break, several sportscasters are finding new — and far less exciting — activities to cover.

While your favorite sports announcers might not be there to give play-by-plays of professional sports, many are now giving commentary on extremely normal activities like taking food out of the oven, crossing the street or putting away groceries.

Professional commentators including Josh Lewin, Mike Bagley, and Nick Heath are bringing levity to the current situation by sharing videos of themselves giving hilarious play-by-plays on social media.

In one clip, Lewin narrates the extreme sport of cooking dinner, which he dubbed “Asparagus and Potatoes.”

“Courtney is in, will she … yes, two hands grabbing the roasted potatoes, now it’s all about the asparagus, Courtney’s got the angle, she’s got the pan. It’s out of here! Asparagus and potatoes! Asparagus and potatoes!” Lewin exclaims as he films the mundane activity.

The sportscaster also urged his followers to film similar videos and share their commentaries with the hashtag “Play by Play of Anything at All.”

In another video, Heath narrates the “2020 Crossroad Dash.”

“Light turns to red, we wait for the beeps, there they are … JD sports bag, he’s got a decent start. Leggings on the outside. JD sports bag is a bit distracted … Leggings is gonna get there. Oh, she does it again!” he says excitedly in the video.

Bagley, a motorsports commentator, used his racing expertise to give a play-by-play of his dogs chasing each other around a pool.

“Here they come, this is lap number five. We’ve got Lexi in the lead, Louie trying to track her down. We’ve got Louie on the inside. Oh, Millie gets in the way. They make contact … Lexi will win by five dog legs!” Bagley details the race.

Check out some of the other hilarious commentaries that have since gone viral:

The 2020 Toyko Olympics are the latest major sporting event to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic that has killed thousands across the globe.

According to Dick Pound, a member of the International Olympic Committee, the Summer Games will not go on as planned.

“On the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided,” Pound confirmed to confirmed with USA Today on Monday. “The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know.”

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from CDC, WHO, and local public health departments and visit our coronavirus hub.