Sportscaster Joe Buck Surprised with News That He'll Join His Dad in the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Like father, like son!

During Thursday night's NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals, Fox Sports play-by-play sportscaster Joe Buck learned that he was being inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame (HOF) as the 2020 Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award honoree.

The award is presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame and recognizes the honoree for their "longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football," according to a press release from the Pro Football HOF.

HOF President and CEO David Baker revealed the big news to Buck, 51, in a pre-recorded, surprise segment that aired during the live football broadcast.

"Joe, I know your dad would be very proud that you’re following in his footsteps because tonight we’re announcing that you are the recipient of this year’s Pete Rozelle Award for 2020," Baker said in the clip.

To make the honor even more special, Buck now joins his late father, legendary sportscaster Jack Buck, in the Hall of Fame — marking the first time a father and son are recipients of the prestigious award. (Jack received the award in 1996, according to the HOF.)

Buck's illustrious career began in 1994 when, at 25 years old, he became the youngest man ever to announce a regular slate of NFL games on network television for Fox Sports, according to the HOF video, which was narrated by actor Paul Rudd.

By 2002, Buck was the top play-by-play voice for Fox NFL games. He has since gone on to call six Super Bowls, and has won seven Emmy awards and several other accolades, according to the HOF press release.

Buck is also currently part of the second-longest lead announcing team of all time with his partner and former NFL player Troy Aikman, after recently entering their 19th season together, the video noted.

In addition to the NFL, Buck made strides in the MLB, calling his first World Series game in 1996 and serving as the lead play-by-play voice of baseball and the World Series for 25 years, according to the video.

"Joe Buck is truly one of the greats," Rudd said in the clip.

Added Baker in the HOF press release: "Joe’s preparation for his games and his delivery in key moments of those games bring an added quality to the network’s production. Being named this year's Rozelle Award winner is well-deserved recognition for over two decades of excellence in his craft. I know his dad would be proud."

Following the surprise video on Thursday, Buck was left speechless.

"What!? That's unbelievable!" he said, as photos of him and his father — who died in June 2002 at age 77 — came onto the screen.

"What a night," Buck went on. "Absolutely blown away and honored, and also honored to follow in [my father's] footsteps. Great announcer, better man, and I miss him. Thank you."