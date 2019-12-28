Sports Reporter and Daughter-in-Law of LSU Football Coach, 30, Among 5 Dead in La. Plane Crash

Image zoom Carley McCord/Instagram

Carley McCord was one of five victims killed in the plane crash near the Lafayette Regional Airport in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday. She was 30.

McCord’s husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed her death to the Associated Press.

The plane was expected to arrive in Atlanta, where McCord, a sports reporter, was set to attend a college football playoff game between Louisiana State University and Oklahoma, Ensminger Jr. told the AP.

Ensminger Jr. is the son of Steve Ensminger, who is the offensive coordinator for the LSU football team.

McCord’s employer, WDSU, also confirmed the news of her death. “It is with broken hearts that we share that WDSU lost a beloved member of our team today. Our hearts are with the McCord and Ensminger families at this time,” the news outlet wrote on Twitter.

“We are devastated by the loss of such an amazing talent and valued member of our WDSU family,” WDSU President and General Manager, Joel Vilmenay, said in a statement to the news outlet. “Carley’s passion for sports journalism and her deep knowledge of Louisiana sports, from high school to the professional ranks, made her an exceptional journalist. As we reflect on her impressive body of work, we offer our deepest condolences to her family.”

McCord was born and raised in Baton Rouge, and was a graduate of Northwestern State University and Louisiana State University, according to WDSU.

A spokesperson for the Lafayette Fire Department told PEOPLE that the plane was taking off from the airport, on its way to Atlanta, when it crashed around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday morning. One person on board survived the crash, and was taken to a local hospital along with three bystanders who were injured.

The crash occurred in an “open field” next to a local post office, the spokesperson said, and caused two fires that were “quickly extinguished.”

The three injured bystanders, who were transported to the hospital, included two post office employees. (Their conditions, as well as the condition of the passenger on the plane, are unknown, the spokesperson said. All their identities have not yet been released.)

