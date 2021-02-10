Yahoo Sports Journalist Terez Paylor Dies Unexpectedly at 37: 'We Are Shocked and Saddened,' Says Fiancée

"His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans," his fiancée, Ebony Reed, said in a statement

Yahoo Sports journalist Terez Paylor has died at the age of 37.

His death was confirmed by his fiancée Ebony Reed, who said in a statement released by Yahoo Sports on Tuesday, "While we are shocked and saddened by Terez Paylor's sudden passing, we also celebrate his extraordinary life that touched so many."

"Terez was an exceptional journalist whose passion for football made him a respected voice. His legacy will leave an enduring impact on sports journalism, the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs, and their fans," Reed continued. "More important, Terez was a devoted son, grandson, brother, an adoring fiancé, and a wonderful friend to so man. To know him was to love him. He will be dearly missed."

According to the Kansas City Star, where Paylor worked for five years covering the Kansas City Chiefs, the sportswriter died "unexpectedly" on Tuesday. A cause of death was not given.

"Hearing the news of Terez's passing is heart wrenching," the Chiefs said in a statement. "He was so young and full of life, he always wanted to do right by people."

"Many of us in the Chiefs organization had the opportunity over the years to build a friendship with him, including our players, coaches and staff, and he was an incredible person with the right attitude and integrity," the NFL team said. "He took a lot of pride in his stories, was always deep into the Xs and Os and film study, and we all had a chance to enjoy those conversations with him."

"Beyond that, he was always quick to ask about your family and took genuine caring interest in the answer you were giving. He was a true professional and a great man with a bright future ahead of him. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, and to Terez, you're a permanent member of our 'All-Juice' team."

In his obituary in the Star, Paylor is described as "one of America's best football beat writers."

A native of Detroit and a graduate of Howard University, Paylor joined the Star as a sportswriter in 2006 before being promoted to the Chiefs beat in 2013, according to the publication.

He joined Yahoo Sports in 2018 as the outlet's senior NFL writer.

"We are heartbroken to learn that our friend and teammate Terez Paylor has passed away He was a dogged, thoughtful reporter to many of us who knew him in the NFL," Johnny Ludden, the editor-in-chief of Yahoo Sports, said in a statement. "To us, he was a friend who always had a warm smile and a kind word."