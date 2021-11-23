Sports Fans Admit They're So Superstitious They've Asked 'Bad Luck' Family Members to Leave During Game

According to a survey of American sports fans, some even have specific clothing items they wear for games

Two-thirds of sports fans are superstitious when it comes to game day, according to new research.

From wearing a specific jersey every time their team plays (50%) — with some not washing it until the end of the season (44%) — to sitting in a specific spot (42%), sports fans aren't willing to take any chances.

The survey of 2,400 Americans who regularly watch and/or attend sporting events found 62% have even blamed themselves for their team's loss — as they weren't wearing the right shirt or had moved from their spot on the couch during the game.

And these superstitions go beyond respondents themselves: 38% feel someone in their family is "bad luck," and of those, 84% have asked them to leave the room when the game is on.

Commissioned by Tipico Sportsbook and conducted by OnePoll, the survey found the stakes will be even higher as families gather for Thanksgiving.

Eight in 10 respondents (81%) said it's "tradition" to watch or attend sporting events during Thanksgiving weekend — and the same number said sports are more exciting when they experience them with other people.

Not only is it more exciting, but 71% also feel the "stakes" of the game are higher when they're watching with friends and family members.

Part of that might be who they're watching with: 74% believe it's more fun to watch and attend sporting events with rival fans — and 67% admit to purposely antagonizing their loved ones who support a rival team.

Results also found 59% have made friendly "bets" with loved ones while watching a game.

This includes everything from making the loser of the bet pay the tab at the bar, having to wear the other team's jersey or colors — and even getting a weird haircut or shaving their hair.

Most people surveyed (74%) believe watching and attending sporting events is more exciting when they have "skin in the game" — whether that's money, a friendly bet or their pride.

When it comes to their betting strategy, "trust my gut" is the most popular (41%), followed by having faith in the experts and betting on whoever is expected to win (36%).

However, people are still worried about sports superstitions while they're betting: 55% of those who've participated in sports betting said it's bad luck if they're told "you can't lose" or "it's a lock."