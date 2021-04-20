Sports Analyst Bob Valvano, Brother of Late Jim Valvano, Has Cancer: 'I'm in Good Hands'

Bob Valvano's brother, the iconic basketball player and coach Jim Valvano, died in 1993 following his own diagnosis with cancer

Sports analyst Bob Valvano has been diagnosed with leukemia, he announced on social media Monday.

The former college basketball coach, and brother of late North Carolina State coach Jim Valvano, also shared he has an aortic aneurysm and kidney damage.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Bob, 64, said he doesn't know "when or if I need treatment for leukemia" but that his doctor said his prognosis is "good."

The University of Louisville men's basketball analyst also hosts a daily sports show on ESPN Radio's Louisville affiliate and occasionally appears on ESPNU as a basketball analyst, according to Yahoo Sports.

He has coached five different college basketball programs, his first at Louisville's Bellarmine University in 1994.

Bob's brother Jim died in 1993 after his own diagnosis with cancer. His health battle gained national attention, especially after his "Don't ever give up" Arthur Ashe courage award acceptance speech at the 1993 ESPY Awards. The speech is played annually to raise cancer awareness by ESPN and The V Foundation.

In a follow-up post on Monday, Bob said that his oncologist, Dr. Khuda Khan, was a former student of his brother's oncologist, Dr. Joe Moore, at Duke Medical School.

"I know I'm in good hands!!!" Bob wrote.

Bob announced in early April that he was stepping away from his ESPN radio show to focus on his health, Yahoo Sports reported.

He was previously diagnosed with a precursor to leukemia called monoclonal B-cell lymphocytosis.

In February, he told Awful Announcing that he would have to "keep an eye" on the diagnosis but was optimistic it wouldn't progress leukemia.