Carlos Santana in Rio? Spain's Severo Jurado Lépez and His Horse Trot to 'Smooth' in Olympic Dressage Competition

Give him the gold, make it real or else forget about it.

Team Spain’s Severo Jurado Lépez spiced things up Monday at the equestrian individual grand prix freestyle competition with a little help from Carlos Santana.

Lépez and horse Lorenzo put on an impressive display in Rio, set to “Smooth,” the guitarist’s Grammy-winning 1999 hit with Rob Thomas.

Lorenzo trotted and cantered to the popular tune, which segued into Bon Jovi’s “It’s My Life” for the performance’s grande finale.

Despite clear popularity with viewers – “NO WAY NO WAY,” wrote one Twitter user – Lorenzo and Lépez’s crowd-pleasing performance didn’t medal, taking fifth place.

Riders in the competition actually receive marks for their musical choice, according to SBNation: The artistic score focuses on how well the song fits the choreography and the horse’s movements.

Of his #TBT song selection, Lépez told SBNation, “We spend a lot of time in our lives in this sport, and we only have five minutes in there. So it’s a nice sentiment.”

He added that the track “felt good” to Lorenzo.

Lépez isn’t alone in his quirky music preferences: Team USA’s Steffen Peters and his horse, Legolas, performed to Vanilla Ice’s ’80s classic “Ice Ice Baby”; and Sweden trotted to the Beach Boys.

The U.K.’s Charlotte Dujardin won her second gold in the event, on Monday, and Germany’s Isabell Werth took silver. Werth’s teammate Kristina Bröring-Sprehe nabbed bronze.