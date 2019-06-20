Here's Who's Set to Star in Space Jam 2 with LeBron James (So Far)

While not much is known about the Space Jam sequel so far, one thing’s for sure: it won’t be short on basketball stars.

According to The Athletic, Space Jam 2 — produced by Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and Black Panther’s Ryan Coogler — will reportedly star a slew of NBA players including James, his recently acquired teammate Anthony Davis, Klay Thompson of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets point guard Chris Paul and Damian Lillard of the Portland Trailblazers.

There will be “key roles” for WNBA stars Diana Taurasi and sisters Chiney and Nneka Ogwumike, Athletic reporter Shams Charania added. There will also be appearances from “several more” basketball stars that have yet to be announced.

If you’re wondering why stars like Stephen Curry, James Harden and Kevin Durant — who seem like clear choices to star in the movie — are missing from the shortlist so far, it’s likely there were roadblocks to them joining the film because they are signed to competing shoe brands, according to Sports Illustrated.

Space Jam has long been linked with Nike, as the idea for the original film originated with an ad for the company starring Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan, the magazine noted.

The original Space Jam followed Jordan teaming up with the Looney Tunes in a desperate attempt to win a basketball match and earn their freedom.

A sequel to the 90s hit was made official when James’ production company, SpringHill Entertainment, shared the first photo of the project in September 2018.

The picture featured a basketball locker room along with James’ name above one of the lockers, as well as a locker designated for Bugs Bunny.

The movie, directed by indie filmmaker Terence Nance, is set to begin filming during the NBA offseason and will hit theatres on July 16, 2021.