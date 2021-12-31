"Mayonnaise has never felt so good," South Carolina Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer said Thursday

South Carolina Coach Gets Mayonnaise Dumped on His Head After His Team Wins Duke's Mayo Bowl

Talk about a celebratory meal!

College football coach Shane Beamer of the South Carolina Gamecocks was doused in mayonnaise on Thursday after his team beat the North Carolina Tar Heels at the 20th annual Duke's Mayo Bowl in Charlotte, North Carolina, with a score of 38 to 21.

The reason for the "mayo bath" was thanks to the game's title sponsor, Duke's Mayonnaise brand. Beamer was seen on Twitter after his team won, sitting on a chair as two attendants hoisted an enormous bucket of mayonnaise over his head and flipped it over.

One of the attendants momentarily lost her grip, causing the bucket of thick condiment to knock Beamer in the head.

He was unfazed though, remarking afterward on sports correspondent Taylor McGregor's account that "mayonnaise has never felt so good, I can promise you."

Just before being crowned with the condiment, he was presented with a check for $10,000 to the "charity of Coach Beamer's choice."

Beamer was not the only one seen sampling mayonnaise on Thursday. A clip from TSN/ESPN showed sportscasters Anish Shroff and Mike Golic Jr. experimenting by dunking cream-filled cookies into the condiment.

The snippet showed the two commentators at the Bowl each armed with their own cookie and jar of mayo.

While Golic Jr. commented that the weird food combo was a "really interesting blend of flavors," giving the snack a "thumbs up," it was a different story for Shroff.

Judging by his face, he was not exactly pleased with what he was eating. "He's not doing well," Golic Jr. said of his associate. "I've seen that face!"