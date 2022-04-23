South African Rugby Player Pedrie Wannenburg Dies as Bystander in Texas Police Chase

Pedrie Wannenburg and his 8-year-old son were transported to a nearby hospital, where Wannenburg was pronounced dead and Pedrie Jr. is in critical condition

Captain Pedrie Wannenburg #8 of Denver poses for a post-game portrait after the inaugural match of the Professional Rugby Organization

Former professional rugby player Pedrie Wannenburg has died in a car accident during a police chase in Houston, Texas. He was 41.

The accident took place at around 5:45 p.m. on Friday as Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) conducted a traffic stop at Greenhouse Rd. and Little York Rd., according to a statement from Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

The HCSO said in a news release that 16-year-old Ali Alabadi fled the checkpoint, causing an accident involving four other vehicles.

Wannenburg was traveling with his wife Evette and their daughter Isabelle and son Pedrie Jr. at the time of the accident. Father and son were transported to a nearby hospital, where Pedrie Sr. was pronounced dead about an hour later and Pedrie Jr., 8, is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, per KTRK-TV.

Kathy Lawson, another driver who was struck in the accident, was also transported to a nearby hospital, as well as Alabadi and two teenage passengers in his car, according to HCSO.

Alabadi was later arrested on charges of felony murder, reckless aggravated assault serious bodily injury, and aggravated assault bodily injury with deadly weapon, HCSO announced.

Pedrie Wannenburg of Oyonnax European Rugby Champions Cup Round 6, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast Credit: Dan Sheridan/Inpho/Shutterstock

Wannenburg played for the South African Bulls from 2002 to 2010, winning three Super Rugby titles and five Currie Cups. He later played for Ulster in Ireland and Castres in France. Stateside, he was the team captain for Denver Stampede before playing for Austin Elite, which he later coached.

The Blue Bulls expressed their condolences over the fallen teammate. "We are devastated at the passing of Vodacom Bulls legend Pedrie Wannenburg. Our heartfelt condolences go out to the Wannenburg family," the team wrote on Twitter.

Mark Alexander, president of the South Africa national rugby union team, also remembered Wannenburg both on and off the field.

"Pedrie was a fun-loving and hard-working man and someone who gave all he had on the pitch, but afterwards always had a smile on his face," he said in a statement. "He represented his country with aplomb – who will ever forget the try he scored in the narrow victory over the All Blacks in Rustenburg in 2006?