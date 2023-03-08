South African Footballer Siphamandla Mtolo Dead at 29 After Collapsing in Training

Richards Bay Football Club confirmed the "untimely" death of the midfielder on Tuesday

Published on March 8, 2023 05:20 PM
Siphamandla Mtolo.

South African footballer Siphamandla Mtolo is dead at 29, his football club has confirmed.

Richards Bay Football Club released a statement, announcing "with deep sadness" the "untimely" loss of midfielder Siphamandla 'Spepe' Mtolo.

The club said Mtolo "collapsed this morning during training" in the statement, but did not provide any additional details about his cause of death. "The club is not in a position to provide further information at this stage and ask that his family's privacy is respected in this difficult time of bereavement," the statement continued.

"His presence both on and off the pitch will be solely missed," the club wrote. "Thoughts and prayers of everyone in Richards Bay Football Club are with his family, friends and loved ones."

Richards Bay FC added, "A further statement will follow in due course."

An additional statement was released from the Official Premier Soccer League's Twitter account. "The PSL is deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Richards Bay Football Club midfielder, Siphamandla Mtolo."

The statement continued, "A moment of silence will be observed in his honour at this week's Nedbank Cup and DStv DIski Challenge fixtures. May his soul repose peacefully."

