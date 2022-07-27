SoulCycle Is Offering Free Classes to Peloton Riders Who Trade in Their Bikes

"We ride harder, feel stronger and have way more fun when we work out together as a pack," SoulCycle CEO Evelyn Webster tells PEOPLE

SoulCycle wants you to stop cycling alone.

In its new initiative Souls Reunited, the indoor cycling franchise is offering Peloton riders a series of free sessions in exchange for trading in their bikes, per a release exclusively shared with PEOPLE. SoulCycle says it wants people to come together through riding, inspiring them to "get back in the studio and vibe with one another," a motivation they might not experience with virtual riding.

The first 100 eligible Peloton riders who register between July 27 and Aug. 3 will receive 47 free in-studio classes at any of SoulCylce's 83 nationwide locations. Also included in the package is a complimentary pickup of the rider's Peloton bike.

The Souls Reunited campaign is part of SoulCycle's edgy "F#ck It, Let's Ride Together" movement; one that is touted as "a rallying cry emphatically prompting everyone, everywhere to return to doing what they love — physically and mentally — as we head out into the world again," in its release.

SoulCycle CEO Evelyn Webster says, "Riding in a studio is an unrivaled experience, adding a much needed dose of intoxicating energy and an electric atmosphere into our workout routines, and we missed this during the pandemic."

Soulcycle Reclaim campaign SoulCycle | Credit: Soulcycle

Adds Webster: "This offer is about saying 'we hear you' to those who want those feelings back, and giving them the chance to ride together, not solo."

She tells PEOPLE exclusively, "F#ck It, Let's Ride is all about the power of connection and community. We ride harder, feel stronger and have way more fun when we work out together as a pack."

Webster continues, "The electric atmosphere in our studios is unparalleled and the Souls Reunited program is an invitation to all riders who have been riding exclusively at home during the pandemic to join our rockstar instructors in real life."

