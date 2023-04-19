SoulCycle Instructor Melanie Griffith Engaged to Fiancée Jessica Marino After Meeting in NYC Class (Exclusive)

"This is truly a story of a love connection," Griffith tells PEOPLE exclusively after proposing last month in Scotland to her partner of five years

By
Lanae Brody
Lanae Brody Author Bio
Lanae Brody

Senior Reporter Emerging Content, PEOPLE

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 19, 2023 04:42 PM
Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
Photo: Erik Rasmussen

SoulCycle master instructor Melanie Griffith is engaged!

The New York City based spin teacher proposed to her fiancée, Jessica Marino, last month while on vacation in Scotland, PEOPLE can confirm. The two initially met in 2011 when Marino was training for an Ironman triathlon and needed to log miles on a bike.

"First she was a rider in the class," Griffith tells PEOPLE exclusively. "And then we had a really strong group of friends, and probably a solid six or seven year period of time where Jessica was my best friend, and each of us were going on about our lives."

At the time, Griffith was in the midst of a difficult split from her ex-husband, while Marino was single. Neither had ever dated a woman.

"It's an interesting story because there's no big coming out story for either one of us," Griffith shares. "This is truly a story of a love connection that just went beyond gender [or] sexuality. Although we now, five years into our relationship, are very comfortable with the terminology queer."

Master Soul Cycle Engagement
Kat DeBartolo

Griffith recalls how their relationship turned romantic after a night out in 2018.

"The real story is there was a late night of dancing with a whole group of friends, and we ended up kissing," Griffith says. "We were like, 'Wait an actual minute. Maybe this is something that we should go for, for real.' It really kind of blew us both away. This moment where we knew we loved each other, we knew we were deeply connected to each other."

After taking some time to have conversations with Griffith's three children and her ex-husband, the two decided to give their love a chance.

"Recently we've been really thinking about the way our relationship is," explains Griffith, who's a two-time cancer survivor. "It's a life commitment, and so it's a natural thing to want to be married. At the same time we're like, 'Oh, we don't need to be married,' and then a few things happened where the legality of it just felt like the right thing."

Griffith decided she wanted to pop the question to Jessica in Scotland where her mom grew up. "At the beginning of the year, we had kind of made this decision like, 'Let's just get married. We can do it our way. Let's go look at rings.' We decided to have lab diamonds, because why not? It's the right thing to do for the environment. It's the right thing to do in every way, and it was much more affordable."

Master Soul Cycle Engagement
Kat DeBartolo

Griffith surprised Marino with a ring after she returned home from a run during their trip abroad.

"We were sitting there taking pictures on the stoop of my house where my mom grew up," Griffith shares. "There just happened to be a newly erected wooden bench on the grass opposite where the stoop was, and so I said to Jessica, 'Hey, do you want to come over here and talk to me for a second?'"

She continues: "In her mind, Jessica thought I was wanting to connect to her, maybe have a little space from my brother and just be private, connect about my mom, who's been dead for 11 years. I was feeling kind of emotional and connected to her in her home country."

As the couple sat and talked, Marino didn't realize the proposal was happening.

Melanie Griffith and Jessica Marino Soul Cycle Engagement
Emma Griffith

"I started saying nice things to her and we were locked in and talking, and she was crying and really had absolutely no idea that I was proposing," Griffith says. "I kind of shifted my body and made it as though I was down on one knee. I didn't quite put my knee down and pulled out the ring from my pocket, that my daughter had given to me that day, and then she kind of realized. She could barely process."

After celebrating with family all over Europe, the couple is back home in New York City and eyeing a spring 2024 wedding.

"We picked a place," Griffith says. "We locked it in. It's a raw space in Brooklyn. They've done a bunch of weddings. There's a rooftop, and our plan is to mostly just have a party and a celebration. At first we thought, 'Oh, we'll keep the wedding ceremony very small.' Then we thought, 'You know, maybe we'll just keep it casual, but we'll let everybody come,' and so we're letting all the ideas float around, and we're trying to not be too focused on the details."

Related Articles
Say Yes to the Dress Star Dorothy Silver Is Engaged! ‘I Never Thought I Would Be Getting Married’
'Say Yes to the Dress' Star Dorothy Silver Is Engaged! 'I Never Thought I Would Be Getting Married' (Exclusive)
Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate 1st Wedding Anniversary With 90’s Prom Party
Ryan Cabrera and WWE Star Alexa Bliss Celebrate First Wedding Anniversary with '90s Prom Party (Exclusive)
simon cowell lauren silverman
Simon Cowell Says Planning His Upcoming Wedding to Lauren Silverman Has Been 'Easy'
Dean Unglert (L) and Caelynn Miller-Keyes (R) attend the Belles Beach House opening at Belles Beach House on October 16, 2021 in Venice, California
Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes' Relationship Timeline
Chase Chirsley and Emmy Medders
Chase Chrisley and Emmy Medders' Relationship Timeline
Evelyn Lozada and Lavon Lewis from Queens Court on Peacock
'Basketball Wives' Alum Evelyn Lozada Is Engaged to Her 'Queens Court' Finalist Lavon Lewis
LOVE IS BLIND. SK Alagbada in LOVE IS BLIND. Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022
'Love Is Blind' 's SK Breaks His Silence on Cheating Claims, His Second Chance with Raven and More
Hazel Renee and Draymond Green attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Draymond Green's Wife? All About Hazel Renee
Jessica Simpson (L) and Eric Johnson attend the 2016 YMA Fashion Scholarship Fund Geoffrey Beene National Scholarship Awards Dinner at Marriott Marquis Times Square on January 12, 2016 in New York City
Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's Relationship Timeline
Jessica Betts and Niecy Nash attend the 2022 Creative Arts Emmys at Microsoft Theater on September 04, 2022 in Los Angeles, California
Who Is Niecy Nash's Wife? All About Jessica Betts
Eva Longoria and her husband Jose Baston attend the amfAR Cannes Gala 2019 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 23, 2019 in Cap d'Antibes, France
Eva Longoria and José Bastón's Relationship Timeline
Daria Bernato engagement photos
WWE Star Daria Berenato Is Engaged to Girlfriend Toni Cassano: 'My Ride or Die'
San Francisco 49ers Tight End George Kittle (85) poses with his wife, Claire, before the NFL pro football game between the Houston Texans and San Francisco 49ers on January 2, 2022 at Levis Stadium in Santa Clara, CA
Who Is George Kittle's Wife? All About Claire Kittle
Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile arrive to the 2021 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on December 7, 2021 in Santa Monica, California
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's Relationship Timeline
NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT EVENTS -- NBC Entertainment's 2022/23 New Season Press Junket in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2022 -- Pictured: (l-r) Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, "Summer House" on Bravo -- (Photo by: Cindy Ord/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
'Summer House' 's Carl Radke Says 'It Would Be Crazy' Not to Film His Wedding to Lindsay Hubbard
Michael Feldman (L) and Savannah Guthrie attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 24, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Who Is Savannah Guthrie's Husband? All About Michael Feldman