SoulCycle Unveils New $2,500 At-Home Bike, Which Offers Access to On-Demand Equinox Classes

Watch out, Peloton!

SoulCycle unveiled their new at-home bike on Monday, which will also offer a variety of on-demand exercise classes that can be streamed online.

The SoulCycle at-home bike retails for $2,500 — and with their purchase, customers will also receive a five-class pack to use in a SoulCycle studio. The price includes shipping and installation.

In order to stream cycling classes, users will need to purchase a subscription to new fitness platform Variis, which will feature on-demand classes from Equinox, Pure Yoga, Precision Run and more fitness brands. A monthly subscription to the service costs $40.

Videos from the platform will be shown on the bike’s 21.5-inch full HD screen and are also available to stream on mobile devices.

SoulCycle’s at-home bike weighs 7 lbs. more than Peloton’s at-home bike, and can accommodate riders who weigh up to 350 lbs. In comparison, Peloton’s bike, which retails for $2,245, recommends that users over 300 lbs. not use the product.

Additionally, a Peloton all-access membership — which gives riders access to classes — costs $39 a month.

Although the SoulCycle bike comes with a 30-day home trial, in order to return the bike, users will have to pay $250 for removal. Peloton offers free pick-up services.

The SoulCycle at-home bike will be available for pre-order starting March 13, at which time users will also gain early access to the Variis app.

“The most important thing for us is to bring that real-life experience to your home,” Equinox Media CEO Jason LaRose told Refinery29. “You’ll have instructors, on podiums, taking you through what a ride would look like in studio.”

“Our at-home experience is a great addition for riders who want more flexibility, and an amazing option for those who otherwise haven’t been able to access our studios,” added SoulCycle master instructor Melanie Griffith.

The news came less than a month after Flywheel announced their own at-home service would cease in March after settling a lawsuit with Peloton.