Outlook 'Positive' for Teen Race Car Driver Sophia Floersch After Scary Crash and 9-Hour Surgery

Things are looking “positive” for 17-year-old German race car driver Sophia Floersch following a serious car crash during the Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix in Macao, China, on Sunday.

Floersch underwent a lengthy operation on her spine, according to CNN.

“First of all we would like to extend our sincere appreciation for all the worldwide support messages we have received since Sophia’s horrific accident in Macau last Sunday,” a statement released by her Van Amersfoort Racing team said. “As already spread in the news, Sophia came out of her surgery yesterday. It took a team of specialists over nine hours to repair her fractured vertebra and remove a bone splinter, which was sitting dangerously close to her spinal cord.”

“Nerve monitoring shows that her vital nerve functions react well, therefore the initial signs give a positive outlook towards her recovery.”

In footage shared by Good Morning America, Floersch sped backward in her race car and crashed into a media area. Floersch’s car was traveling at 171.6 mph when she lost control of the vehicle.

Floersch, Sho Tsuboi — the Japanese driver she collided with — two members of the media, and one race marshall, were transferred to a local hospital on Sunday.

“Paralysis was the main fear,” Van Amersfoort Racing team principal Frits van Amersfoort told the BBC. “That’s why the operation had to be done quite quickly because there was a danger it [her spinal cord] could be damaged.

Amersfoort added to the outlet, ”We are extremely happy that she is now recovering and that everything went extremely well. There’s no fear of paralysis whatsoever.”

In her first message since the operation, Floersch thanked her doctors and fans before hinting about a return to racing.

“I have to stay a few more days in Macau until I’m transportable,” Floersch posted to Facebook. “I want to thank all of my fans for every single get-well wishes, which I now start reading. This really motivates me and gives me courage. My thoughts are also with everyone who was involved in the accident. I hope everybody is healthy.

“I’m going to come back!” Floersch concluded.