Sophia Bush, Billie Jean King and Lindsey Vonn Joining Angel City FC Investors

The team has also been formally welcomed into the National Women's Soccer League

Angel City Football Club has a slew of impressive new supporters.

The upcoming Los Angeles women's professional soccer team announced more investors this week, as well as shared the news that the franchise has been formally welcomed into the National Women's Soccer League.

Among the additional backers are tennis legend Billie Jean King, WNBA superstar Candace Parker and her daughter Lailaa, late-night host James Corden, and former Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn and her hockey player fiancé P.K. Subban.

Additionally, actress and activist Sophia Bush will support the team.

"I am just elated to be a part of ANGEL CITY," the 38-year-old tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "As a lifelong soccer fan, having a women’s football club in my hometown is a dream come true. Being a part of a leadership group like this one, filled with women and allies who are passionate about building community both on and off the field — who care about legacy, integrity, and the advancement of female athletes — is thrilling."

Bush continues, "We have a big vision and a brilliant group of collaborators working to make it a reality; both for the world-class athletes who will wear our jerseys, and the young girls here in L.A. and around the world who will watch them play. Passion and purpose meet on our field. It’s exhilarating."

In July of this year, actress Natale Portman announced she was leading a group forming a women's soccer franchise in Los Angeles, home to the second-largest sports market in the country. Initial investors also included Serena Williams, Mia Hamm, and Abby Wambach.

This week's announcement also confirmed the team's formal name as the Angel City Football Club. To celebrate the news, the football club launched the debut collection of merchandise at www.angelcity.com.

"We need everyone to invest in women’s sports and [partner Ilana Kloss] and I are proud to stand with the Angel City FC ownership group and help make new history in Southern California sports," King said in a statement along with the announcements. "Angel City's mission to make an impact on- and off-the-field, and to provide an opportunity to some of the best professional female athletes in the world to play on a stage as powerful as Los Angeles, sends a strong message to young girls in the community and beyond."