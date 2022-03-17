In her upcoming memoir, Fierce Love, Sonya Curry writes about raising her three kids, her passion for education, and her faith

Sonya Curry may be known to most as the mom of NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry, but she's also got her own story to tell.

The educator reveals exclusively to PEOPLE that her memoir, Fierce Love, will be published by HarperOne on May 3.

Subtitled "A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose," the book explores Sonya's time raising her family, her passion for education, and the ways in which her faith has steadied her during life's most difficult moments.

"I wrote Fierce Love to share my story, my testimony, and my experience so that others may find strength and purpose in their own journeys," Sonya, 55, tells PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. "I want to encourage others to pray continuously, live intentionally, love fiercely, and laugh daily!"

sonya curry Credit: HarperOne

Sonya shares sons Stephen, 34, and Seth, 31, and daughter Sydel Curry-Lee, 27, with NBA star Dell Curry, whom she divorced last year after 33 years of marriage. Beyond raising successful children, Sonya ran the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in North Carolina and currently serves as co-host of the Raising Fame podcast. She opens up about all of these life experiences in her book.

"Curry tells her story for the first time in Fierce Love, beginning with her childhood in rural Virginia and moving through the peaks and valleys of an incredible life — from raising her immensely gifted but sometimes headstrong children, to becoming an educator and founding a Montessori school, to discovering a profound, life-sustaining spiritual connection to her faith," reads the book description.

Sonya's three kids are already showing love and support for her latest venture.

Sonya Curry with her sons Sonya Curry with her sons | Credit: Deborah Young Studio

"From the beginning, my mom has been a rock of encouragement, faith, discipline, and gratitude for me and my siblings," says Stephen, a star player for the Golden State Warriors, in a statement.

Seth also touches on their mom's support when they were children.

"My mom was always the one to challenge us growing up," says the Brooklyn Nets player, per the press release. "You can see her greatest qualities in each and every one of us."

Adds his sister Sydel, "I can't wait for everyone to meet my mom through her powerful story. My mom has been such a pillar for our family."

Sonya Curry with daughter Sydel Sonya Curry with daughter Sydel | Credit: Deborah Young Studio

Stephen discussed his mom's dedication and "selfless[ness]" during a November 2021 interview with PEOPLE.

"My mom is an educator, so [giving back] was a part of her job," he said at the time. "It was staying late after school, mentoring, kids, talking to parents, giving them encouragement. ... She had to be selfless and sacrifice a lot of time."

He added, "So I got to see that up close and personal."