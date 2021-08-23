Stephen Curry's Parents Sonya and Dell Curry to Divorce After 33 Years of Marriage

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage," Sonya and Dell Curry tell PEOPLE exclusively

Sonya and Dell Curry are ending their marriage, PEOPLE confirms.

The parents of NBA stars Stephen and Seth Curry have been separated and Sonya, 55, filed for divorce in North Carolina in June. The pair, who met at Virginia Tech University and wed in 1988, also share daughter Sydel.

"After exploring a trial separation over the past year and much thoughtful consideration, we have decided to end our marriage. As this comes with a great deal of sadness, our focus and desire is for our family's continued happiness," Sonya and Dell, 58, tell PEOPLE. "We are so thankful for all the many blessings and successes! We stay committed to and supportive of our children and grandchildren and will remain on connected paths. We ask that our privacy be respected and prayer for our family as we move forward."

Golden State Warriors star Stephen, 33, and his wife, Sweet July magazine founder and cookbook author, Ayesha Curry share three children: daughters Riley and Ryan as well as son Canon. Philadelphia 76ers player Seth, 31, shares daughter Carter with his wife Callie Rivers Curry. Sydel, 26, is expecting her first child, a baby boy, with her NBA husband Damion Lee.

Dell was in the NBA from 1986 until 2002 and played for several teams including the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors. During his nearly two decades in the league, he was a star guard on the Charlotte Hornets for 10 seasons.

Since 2009, the retired athlete has been a color commentator on Charlotte Hornets television broadcasts.

Meanwhile, Sonya, who was a star volleyball player in high school and college in Virginia, ran a Christian Montessori School and raised their family in Charlotte. Then, over the years, the mom of three became a fan favorite at her sons Stephen and Seth's NBA games.