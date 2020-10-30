Son of Late Arizona Cardinals Player Kwamie Lassiter Meets Bone Marrow Donor Who Saved His Life

Earlier this month, Kwincy Lassiter finally got the chance to meet the woman who saved his life four years earlier

Kwincy Lassiter’s life changed forever after getting a bone marrow transplant in 2016 — and earlier this month, he finally got a chance to meet the woman responsible for saving his life.

Kwincy, the son of late Arizona Cardinals player Kwamie Lassiter, was first diagnosed with sickle cell disease, a group of inherited blood disorders that causes a shortage of healthy red blood cells, shortly after his birth in 2000.

In a new interview with PEOPLE (the TV show!), Kwincy, now 20, said that before getting the transplant he spent “all my life in and out of hospital.”

“It was a lot of pain,” he added, noting that consequently he missed out on a lot of family time — including with his father, who died in 2019.

After years of excruciating pain, doctors recommended that Kwincy get a bone marrow transplant — one of two cures for sickle cell disease — but none of his family members, including his twin, were a match.

Kwincy and his family then reached out to the Be The Match Registry —and unbeknownst them, a Texas State University college student named Bree Randle was about to be the answer to their prayers.

“My friends and I were walking from band practice and the people at the tent were super friendly. They were like, 'Hey, do you want to swab your cheek real quick? You could be someone’s perfect match and save their life,'” Randle recalled of volunteering to join the registry, noting that she was also told, “you probably won’t be anybody’s match, but it never hurts to try.”

And after his initial donor backed through at the last minute, Kwincy found a second perfect match with Randle, and in 2016 — on her 20th birthday — the college student made her life-saving donation.

Four years later, the pair finally got a chance to meet one another in person at the Cardinals Stadium in Arizona.

Speaking about their meeting, Randle, now 24, said that they both told each other thank you — which didn’t immediately make sense to Kwincy.

“Why are you thanking me? You did it,” she remembers him saying to her, to which she replied, “I know, but you gave me the opportunity. You and your family reached out to me, so thank you for this. It’s a big part of my life as well.”