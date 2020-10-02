SoFi Stadium is the new home of the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams

Rob Lowe & Danny Trejo Take Local Former Policewoman on First-Ever Tour of New Rams' SoFi Stadium

SoFi Stadium may not be able to welcome fans just yet, but Rob Lowe and Danny Trejo were able to pull a few strings to give one local sports lover a special tour.

The Inglewood, California, stadium — which is the new home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers — made its debut on Sept. 13 when the Rams defeated the Dallas Cowboys. Due to the coronavirus pandemic and local health and safety restrictions, no in-person attendance is allowed at games this year.

So SoFi recruited the actors to show the online personal finance company's "number one fan," Precious Ares, around. Ares — a former police officer who is now DA Hearing Officer from Inglewood — is a longtime SoFi member.

In an exclusive video, Lowe and Trejo meet Ares outside of the new stadium, with the former joking upon meeting their special visitor, "That is literally the greatest name I've ever heard" — giving a nod to his Parks and Recreation character Chris Traeger.

While on the tour, Ares and Lowe check out SoFi Stadium's cool perks for members, grab some snacks, hit the field and even meet up with Trejo and Rams mascot Rampage.

Image zoom Danny Trejo and Rams mascot Rampage Courtesy SoFi