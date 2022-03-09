A fight during a game against Querétaro and Atlas of Guadalajara left at least 26 fans injured on Saturday

Mexican Soccer Team's Fans Banned for Year, Ownership to Sell Following Massive Brawl at Game

Atlas fight with supporters of Queretaro during the Mexican Clausura tournament football match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico

Atlas fight with supporters of Queretaro during the Mexican Clausura tournament football match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico

Fans of a Mexican soccer team will not be allowed at home games for a year after a brawl erupted during a match over the weekend, leaving at least 26 people injured.

According to The Athletic, Mexican Football Federation's Disciplinary Commission announced sanctions for soccer clubs Querétaro FC and Atlas FC following a riot that broke out amongst fans on Saturday night.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The punishments include barring fans from Querétaro home games, including Querétaro's women's and youth teams, for a year. The team's fan clubs are banned from their home stadium for three years total.

Querétaro's owners are prohibited from participating in any soccer activities in Mexico for five years and face a $70,000 fine. Additionally, they must sell the team by the end of the year.

"What happened last weekend not only put many lives in danger, it also damaged the reputation of the state of Querétaro, its people and the club, of Liga MX and of Mexican football both nationally and internationally," FMF president Yon De Luisa said, according to the outlet.

Atlas fight with supporters of Queretaro during the Mexican Clausura tournament football match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico Credit: EDUARDO GOMEZ/AFP via Getty

The match between Querétaro and Atlas (the visiting team) was suspended in the 62nd minute when fights broke out amongst fans, according to the Associated Press. At the time, Atlas, the defending Liga MX champion, was leading by 1-0, the Washington Post added.

Footage from the game shows dozens of fans racing to the field to escape the chaos in the stands. At least 26 people were injured, and three people were hospitalized and listed in critical condition, Reuters reported.

Photos and videos of the incident show attendees throwing garbage cans and holding chairs. Attendee Hector Ramirez told Reuters he saw some holding belts and knives.

"They hit me with a chair, and I have the bump right here," Ramirez told the outlet while pointing to his head. "Where do you get a chair in a stadium?"

Mauricio Kuri, the governor of Querétaro state, said while there were no deaths, the brawl shouldn't be considered any less tragic.

"Even though there are no deaths, we can't say this isn't a tragedy," he told reporters, according to Reuters.

RELATED VIDEO: Parents of Stanford Soccer Star Katie Meyer Open Up About Her Death: 'Worst Nightmare'

Querétaro has also suspended five officials after security teams at the stadium were incapable of controlling the violence.