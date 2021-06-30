Angel City FC Reveals Crest: A 'Visual Reminder' to 'Never Stop Challenging the Status Quo'

The special crest was designed by a woman and Los Angeles native, whose design was chosen as part of an open request

The first female majority-owned women's soccer team now has a visual representation of what the team will stand for.

PEOPLE can reveal the Angel City FC's official colors and crest, which was designed by Los Angeles native Amedea Tassinari. Tassinari's design was chosen as part of an open request issued to designers and was inspired by the team's home city.

It features, at its core, an angel taking flight and breaking out of the outside edges of the shield — which the team notes symbolizes Angel City's goal of breaking the mold. The wings are particularly inspired by the Southern California Red-tailed Hawk, as well as the palm trees known to line the streets of the West Coast city.

Further, the 12 feathers of the angel's wings represent the 11 players on the field and a 12th person, which is an amalgamation of all of the team's staff and supporters.

The light pink color of the crest, which also features black and white, is drawn from the iconic Los Angeles sunsets.

Angel City Football Club stadium The Angel City Football Club's stadium | Credit: Angel City Football Club

"In this great city known for its endless sunsets and legendary stars, our visual identity had to pay homage to these important Los Angeles symbols, yet also signal what Angel City stands for — a more equitable future for all," says Julie Uhrman, founder and president of Angel City, in a statement.

Adds Kayla Green, head of marketing for Angel City, "We stand on the shoulders of giants, forging a path of change, impact and excellence. Our brand identity and crest are representative of everything we believe in. They are a visual reminder to the world that we must never stop challenging the status quo in our unwavering pursuit of equity."

The team will begin playing at Banc of California Stadium as part of the National Women's Soccer League in spring 2022.

Angel City's initial ownership group was announced last year, and includes Abby Wambach and Natalie Portman. That group is also made up of Serena Williams and Williams' 3-year-old daughter, Alexis Olympia Jr., as well as Uzo Aduba, Jessica Chastain, America Ferrera, Jennifer Garner, Eva Longoria and Lilly Singh. Sophia Bush and Lindsey Vonn are among the others that later joined on.

Former U.S. women's national team players Julie Foudy, Mia Hamm, Rachel Buehler, Shannon Boxx, Amanda Cromwell, Lorrie Fair Allen, Ronnie Fair Sullins, Joy Fawcett, Angela Hucles, Shannon MacMillan, Tisha Venturini Hoch and Saskia Webber additionally are co-owners.

Angel City Football Club merch Angel City Football Club merchandise | Credit: Hana Asano/Angel City Football Club