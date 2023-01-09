Soccer Star Paul Arriola Weds Akela Banuelos at Oceanside California Resort: 'It Was Magical'

Arriola and Banuelos share exclusive photos and details from their oceanside wedding, where they were surrounded by 150 friends and family (and their pugs!)

By
Published on January 9, 2023 12:46 PM
Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Photo: Kai Villanueva

FC Dallas player Paul Arriola's wedding to Akela Banuelos was full of special moments — their pugs Nugget and Penelope walking down the aisle, 150 guests including Sebastian Lletget and Becky G in attendance and even their favorite song, "From the Ground Up" by Dan + Shay soundtracking the bride's walk down the aisle.

But one moment in particular, which Banuelos orchestrated, really stuck with Arriola.

"As a surprise, Akela got me a sign for the front seat on the aisle to remember my late father," he tells PEOPLE of their big day. "It meant so much to me that she knew how badly I wanted him to be there."

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

The Jan. 6 wedding day was made up of unique touches just like that, as the couple — who initially met over Instagram DMs and now reside in Frisco, TX — made their bond more than just IG official this time around.

Starting at 4 p.m. PST and taking place at Terranea Resort in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA, the wedding between the soccer star and the clothing brand owner was complimented by plenty of black, white and gold. Surrounding the couple were 10 groomsmen and 8 bridesmaids, as Banuelos wore a custom Galia Lahav dress.

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

After the reception came a cocktail hour, featuring three appropriately named drinks — "The Paul," "The Akela," and "The Pugs." Then the newlyweds and their guests enjoyed a sit down dinner, dancing and late-night snacks.

Food at the event included branzino, chicken and gnocchi, while apps like ahi tacos, sushi and roast beef kept attendees munching. The couple even offered an an In-N-Out burger truck outside so nobody went hungry after the big feast, and their chocolate wedding cake with vanilla filling was provided by Amy's Pastry in Montebello, CA.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

Banuelos, who described the reception as a "dream," tells PEOPLE that she really "loved it all," adding "this was just as I had imagined it. Our vows were emotional, the weather was perfect, I don't think I could ask for anything more."

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

The wedding — which featured flowers from Shawna Yamamoto, live music from DJ Legend and some photo booth fun from Mir Mir photo (responsible for the Biebers' wedding) — was planned by Sarah Uhran of The APC Agency.

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

At one point, Arriola's grandmother, Janice, even said a blessing before dinner.

While any of that could lead to some strong emotions, seeing his wife in her dress on their special day stood out to Arriola.

"We did our first look off the bluff before the ceremony. And I told everyone with me I wasn't going to cry when I turned around to see her. I cried … I definitely cried," he said. "It was magical. I married my best friend and the person who makes me a better man. I'm such a lucky man."

Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva
Paul Arriola Wedding Exclusive
Kai Villanueva

"I'm just ready to start our married life together," Arriola, who heads to Dallas to start training this week, added.

The couple plans to enjoy their honeymoon during Arriola's off-season, as the season for FC Dallas kicks off on Feb. 25 in a match against Minnesota, and will run until at least October.

Related Articles
Mike "The Situation" and Lauren Sorrentino
Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and Lauren Sorrentino's Relationship Timeline
Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti arrive at the Premiere Of Lionsgate's "Jexi" at Fox Bruin Theatre on October 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, California
Ashley laconetti and Jared Haibon's Relationship Timeline
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum attend the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Relationship Timeline
Matthew Sallee of Pentatonix Wedding
Pentatonix Singer Matt Sallee Marries Sarah Bishop in 'Beautiful' Malibu Ceremony: See the Photos
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel
Celebrities Who Had Secret Weddings
jennifer lopez and ben affleck
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's Relationship Timeline
Shelby blackstock wedding to Marissa Branch, Walt Disney World, Feb 12, 2022.
It's a Tale as Old as Time! Shelby Blackstock and Marissa Branch Say 'I Do' in a Fairytale Disney Wedding
Jo and Taran de La Rosa Wedding
Inside 'RHOC' Alum Jo De La Rosa's 'Enchanted Forest' Wedding to Composer Taran Gray: 'Pure Magic!'
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker chose to wear Dolce&Gabbana for their wedding in Portofino, Italy
All the Celebrity Weddings of 2022
Kelly Cristina Nascimento. and Professor Henry Louis "Skip" Gates Jr. attend the Africa America Institute 65th Anniversary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on September 25, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for The Africa America Institute); Pele attends a press conference at Hotel Lutetia on April 02, 2019 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Pelé's Daughter Kely Shares Touching Tribute After Soccer Star's Death: 'We Love You Infinitely'
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott's Daughter Halo Poses in Newborn Shoot
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss wedding
Ryan Cabrera and Alexa Bliss Are Married! Inside Their 'Non-Traditional' Rockstar-Themed Wedding
Bobby Bones Wedding
Bobby Bones Marries Caitlin Parker in Intimate At-Home Ceremony: See the Wedding Photos
Paris Hilton Wedding
Happily Ever After: See All of the Celebrity Weddings of 2021
David Henrie newborn
See All of the Celebrity Babies Born in 2020
Kirstie Alley
Celebrities Who Died in 2022