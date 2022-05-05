Soccer Star Diego Maradona's 'Hand of God' Jersey Sells for $9.3 Million

The jersey was worn by Diego Maradona when he scored two legendary goals during the 1986 World Cup tournament

Sotheby's New Bond Street exhibition of Diego Maradona's Historic 1986 World Cup Match-Worn Shirt opens to the public at Sotheby's on April 20, 2022 in London, England. The shirt was worn both during 'The Hand of God' and 'Goal of the Century' goals, as shown by Resolution Photomatching.

A jersey worn by the legendary Argentinian soccer star Diego Maradona has sold for $9.3 million at auction.

Auction house Sotheby's announced the sale on social media Wednesday, adding that its enormous price tag set a new record "for any item of sports memorabilia."

Maradona, who died in November 2020, wore the jersey during the quarterfinals of the 1986 World Cup as Argentina faced England.

As told by Sotheby's, Maradona scored the first goal of the game by using his hand, which is against soccer rules. But because referees did not have a clear view of the goal, the point stood. Then, Maradona made the second goal for Argentina by getting past a group of English players and scoring against goalkeeper Peter Shilton.

After the game, which Argentina won 2-1, Maradona referenced the controversy of his first goal by saying it was made "a little with the head of Maradona, and a little with the hand of God."

Maradona's second goal of the England matchup is regarded by many as the "Goal of the Century," according to Sotheby's.

"The moment resonated far beyond the world of football, coming soon after the Falklands conflict, and has, in turn, inspired books, films, and documentaries," Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of streetwear and modern collectibles, said in a statement. "Maradona is now remembered as one of the greatest to ever play the game of football — and this particular game is an instrumental part of his legacy."

"Of course, not only was 'The Hand of God' goal scored in this game, but also, the 'Goal of the Century' which is widely considered to be one of the greatest individual goals of all time," he added. "It is the first time the shirt has ever been brought to market, and Sotheby's is honored to be a part of the item's history now."

The jersey went on sale on behalf of English midfielder Steve Hodge, who asked to swap jerseys with Maradona after the game.

"I have been the proud owner of this item for over 35 years since Diego and I swapped shirts in the tunnel after the famed match," Hodge said in a statement. "It was an absolute privilege to have played against one of the greatest and most magnificent football players of all time. It has also been a pleasure to share it with the public over the last 20 years at the National Football Museum, where it has been on display."

"The Hand of God shirt has deep cultural meaning to the football world, the people of Argentina, and the people of England and I'm certain that the new owner will have immense pride in owning the world's most iconic football shirt," he continued.