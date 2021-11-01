Retiring Soccer Star Carli Lloyd Scores in the Final Regular Season Home Game of Her NWSL Career

Carli Lloyd announced her retirement from the National Women’s Soccer League and the U.S. women's national soccer team in August

Carli Lloyd is continuing her farewell tour.

The soccer star, 39, played her last regular season home game in her home state of New Jersey on Sunday and scored NJ/NY Gotham FC's lone goal against Racing Louisville FC. The matchup ended in a 1-1 tie.

Though her regular-season career has ended, Lloyd still has some time left on the pitch — the tie left Gotham FC as the fifth seed out of six in the National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) playoffs. Next week, they will face off against the Chicago Red Stars.

"I feel like I've been on this never-ending farewell game tour," Lloyd, who announced her retirement from NWSL and the U.S. women's national soccer team in August, told reporters after Sunday's game, per New York Post.

"Not a lot of athletes get to dictate when they want to leave their sport, and not a lot of athletes get to leave on top," she said. "Not a lot of athletes get a two-plus-month farewell tour."

Her final home game marks the latest milestone in Lloyd's retirement — last Tuesday, she ended her career with the USWNT with a 6-0 win over South Korea.

Lloyd represented the U.S. during the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Games. She won a bronze medal with the women's national team at the Tokyo Olympics, becoming the oldest American female to play in an Olympic soccer tournament.

"It's been emotional. But there's just a sense of peace and contentment that I feel — it's just joy and happiness," Lloyd said after last week's game, according to ESPN. "It's been an amazing journey and I gave it all I had, and now I can walk away into the next chapter."

"I'm excited to see the future of this team. I'm saying goodbye on the field, but I want to continue to help in any way possible," she added. "I'm going to be the biggest fan, biggest cheerleader, and I want to see this team continue to succeed."

Lloyd first announced her plans to retire with a statement shared by USWNT.

"When I first started out with the national team in 2005, my two main goals were to be the most complete soccer player I could be and to help the team win championships," she said in August. "Every single day I stepped out onto the field, I played as if it was my last game. I never wanted to take anything for granted, especially knowing how hard it is to get to the top, but even harder to stay at the top for so long."