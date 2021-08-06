Soccer Players Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer Announce Split After 6 Years of Marriage

“My children have always been and always will be my first priority,” Sydney Leroux wrote in a statement

Soccer players Sydney Leroux and Dom Dwyer have split.

Leroux, 31, announced the news on Friday, sharing a short statement on social media.

"I have always been a transparent person. With that, I would like to share that Dom and I are ending our marriage. My children have always been and always will be my first priority," the Olympic gold medalist and Orlando Pride forward wrote.

"I ask that you respect my family's privacy during this time. Thank you," she added.

Leroux and Dwyer, who is also a professional soccer player, share 2-year-old daughter Roux James and son Cassius Cruz, 4. The pair tied the knot in January 2015.

Prior to the announcement of their split, fans noticed that Leroux had changed her name on Instagram, dropping Dwyer's last name, according to USA Today.

Leroux, a former member of the U.S. Women's National Team — who was part of the gold medal-winning 2012 squad — signed a three year contract with the Orlando Pride in February.

"I'm excited to be here in Orlando now and for the future. I know what this Club is capable of and I'm ready to get to work. It's really nice to feel valued by the Club, my teammates and the fans in Orlando," she said in a statement at the time. "I'm extremely excited to continue to work with Marc and our staff and can't wait to get a full season to prove myself."

Sydney Leroux and family Dom and Sydney Leroux Dwyer with their kids | Credit: Sydney Leroux/ Instagram