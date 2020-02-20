Soccer Player Who Bit Opponent's Penis So Hard That He Needed Stitches Is Banned for 5 Years

Image zoom A soccer referee with a red card Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty

A French amateur soccer player has been issued a five-year ban after he bit an opponent’s penis so forcefully that the victim required multiple stitches for his wounds.

According to ESPN, a player from AS Soetrich attacked his SC Terville opponent in November 2019. During the altercation, the Soetrich player managed to bite the victim’s genitals so hard that he was sent to the hospital and required at least 10 stitches to close up his injuries.

The two players were not named by local media for legal reasons.

A disciplinary committee recently met to decide a punishment for the attacker and gave him a five-year suspension. The committee also penalized the victim, banning him until June 2020 for aggressive behavior toward his opponent.

“Witness accounts, in particular, were gathered in order to retrace the facts as accurately as possible,” Emmanuel Saling, director general for the local soccer governing body, told French media outlet Lorraine Actu. “All of that before returning the conclusions over to the disciplinary committee.”

“It’s quite rare to have sanctions of several years, there are less than 10 per year,” Saling added. “The case was a bit saucy, but … there must have been some nasty tension, so the smiles on the disciplinary committee quickly faded.”

RELATED VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds on the man who made his “penis look perfect” in Deadpool

According to SB Nation, tensions between the two teams heightened after the would-be attacker and another Terville player got into a dispute during the game. The victim initially stepped in to play peacemaker during the fight.

It wasn’t until the Soetrich player found his opponent in the parking lot after the game that he attacked the victim’s genitals.

RELATED: Browns’ Myles Garrett Speaks Out After Game Brawl with Steelers’ Mason Rudolph

Terville was also fined 200 euros and received a two-point deduction in the league, the New York Post reported.