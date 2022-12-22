Soccer Legend Pelé Will Spend Christmas in Hospital as Cancer Battle Worsens: 'We Are Not Alone'

Soccer legend Pelé will spend the Christmas holiday in hospital after tests revealed his cancer has progressed.

The 82-year-old Brazilian soccer star is being treated at the Albert Einstein Hospital in Sao Paulo, Brazil. In a statement on Wednesday, the hospital said doctors were forced to elevate his care because of "kidney and cardiac dysfunctions" related to his colon cancer battle, the Associated Press reported.

Pelé was transferred to a palliative care unit in early December after the disease continued to advance, despite chemotherapy treatment.

On Instagram, Pelé's daughter said her family has suspended Christmas at home.

"We decided with the doctors that, for various reasons, it would be better for us to stay here with all the care that this new family at Einstein gives us!!," Kely Nascimento wrote. "We, as always, thank you for all the love you show us here in Brazil as well as around the world! Your love for him and your stories and prayers are a HUGE comfort because we know we are not alone."

John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty

Nascimento said the family planned to make caipirinhas, Brazil's national cocktail, in his room.

"We wish everyone who celebrates a Christmas that filled with family, full of children, some fighting 🤷🏽‍♀️ and TONS of Love and Health !!," she wrote, adding they will provide an update on Pelé next week.

Pelé has been undergoing cancer treatment since at least September 2021, when he had a tumor removed from his colon.

Pelé, whose real name is Edson Arantes do Nascimento, won his first World Cup in 1958 alongside Brazil before repeating the feat in 1962 and 1970.

The soccer legend was not at this year's World Cup, but his presence was felt as soccer fans honored him in various ways, including projecting his image onto a building with the message, "Get well soon."

"Friends, I am at the hospital making my monthly visit. It's always nice to receive positive messages like this. Thanks to Qatar for this tribute, and to everyone who sends me good vibes! 🙏🏾," he posted.

In a post on Dec. 3, the sportsman wrote to tell his followers and friends to remain calm and positive.

"I'm strong, with a lot of hope and I follow my treatment as usual. I want to thank the entire medical and nursing team for all the care I have received," he said. "I have a lot of faith in God and every message of love I receive from you all over the world keeps me full of energy. And watch Brazil in the World Cup too! Thank you so much for everything. 🙏🏾"