Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries

Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff.

According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time.

Photographs from the stadium showed fans throwing punches and kicking each other while security guards tried to separate the individuals. At least 18 people were injured, per AP.

During a press conference, OGC Nice executives spoke out about the fights and said they would consider not selling tickets to fans of rival teams.

"Our Minister of Sports summed it all up: We're fed up!" said OGC Nice chairman Jean-Pierre Rivère in a translation. "When you experience it live, it's terrible. And the next day, looking back, seeing the images, it's even worse ... That's not football. It is no longer bearable … I don't have the habit of leaving a ship when things are rocking."

Rivère, a prominent businessman, said he was thinking about the parents who brought their children to the game, only to see violence play out in the stands.

"When you see that, you inevitably say to yourself: 'what am I doing here?'," he said. "My 10-year-old son was in the stands. He saw hooded guys coming… He ran back up."

"But when I find him next…," Rivère said before sighing. "I am thinking of all these fathers, these mothers ... I am not here to criticize anyone. I know that there is kindness in everyone in the preparation for matches. I'm just making an observation."

Executives from FC Cologne, a Germany-based franchise, said they condemned the violence and would seek "consequences" for those involved.

"We condemn the horrific scenes that took place before yesterday's game in Nice in the strongest possible manner," President Werner Wolf said, according to a post on the team's Twitter page. "The events are even more disappointing given that the fan festival with around 8,000 #effzeh fans lost its meaning and value."

"We will therefore do everything in our power to clear up what happened and go with full consequence against those who chose violence," he added. "We owe that to our thousands of peaceful fans and football in general."

According to AP, the match between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.