Soccer Game in France Delayed After 'Terrible' Fighting in Stands Leads to Multiple Injuries

At least 18 people were injured before the match, which ended in a 1-1 draw between Nice and Cologne

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022 04:25 PM
FC Koln supporters, right, fight with a Nice supporters
Photo: Daniel Cole/AP

Fans of two Europa Conference League soccer teams caused a major game delay after they violently fought each other before kickoff.

According to the Associated Press, fans of OGC Nice and FC Cologne got into brutal confrontations with each other before a match at Allianz Riviera stadium in France on Thursday. The altercations led to the game being pushed back 55 minutes to 7:40 p.m. local time.

Photographs from the stadium showed fans throwing punches and kicking each other while security guards tried to separate the individuals. At least 18 people were injured, per AP.

During a press conference, OGC Nice executives spoke out about the fights and said they would consider not selling tickets to fans of rival teams.

"Our Minister of Sports summed it all up: We're fed up!" said OGC Nice chairman Jean-Pierre Rivère in a translation. "When you experience it live, it's terrible. And the next day, looking back, seeing the images, it's even worse ... That's not football. It is no longer bearable … I don't have the habit of leaving a ship when things are rocking."

Rivère, a prominent businessman, said he was thinking about the parents who brought their children to the game, only to see violence play out in the stands.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Daniel Cole/AP
R: Caption . PHOTO: Daniel Cole/AP

"When you see that, you inevitably say to yourself: 'what am I doing here?'," he said. "My 10-year-old son was in the stands. He saw hooded guys coming… He ran back up."

"But when I find him next…," Rivère said before sighing. "I am thinking of all these fathers, these mothers ... I am not here to criticize anyone. I know that there is kindness in everyone in the preparation for matches. I'm just making an observation."

FC Koln supporters, right, fight with a Nice supporters
Daniel Cole/AP

Executives from FC Cologne, a Germany-based franchise, said they condemned the violence and would seek "consequences" for those involved.

"We condemn the horrific scenes that took place before yesterday's game in Nice in the strongest possible manner," President Werner Wolf said, according to a post on the team's Twitter page. "The events are even more disappointing given that the fan festival with around 8,000 #effzeh fans lost its meaning and value."

RELATED VIDEO: Jason Sudeikis Supports England's Black Soccer Players at Ted Lasso Premiere with Bold Sweatshirt

"We will therefore do everything in our power to clear up what happened and go with full consequence against those who chose violence," he added. "We owe that to our thousands of peaceful fans and football in general."

According to AP, the match between the two teams ended in a 1-1 draw.

Related Articles
tiger woods, Rory McIlroy
Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Are Launching Their Own 'Tech-Infused Golf League' Called TGL
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 02: Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos and wife Ciara look on prior to the Women's Singles Third Round match between Serena Williams of the United States and Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia on Day Five of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 02, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)
Russell Wilson and Ciara Enjoy Date Night at Serena Williams' Box in the US Open
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend the UCLA IoES honors Barbra Streisand and Gisele Bundchen at the 2019 Hollywood for Science Gala on February 21, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension'
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds Says Wife Blake Lively Got Over Her Anger and Is Now 'Obsessed' with Wrexham FC
Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, congratulates Jill Scott during the UEFA Women's Euro England 2022 final match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on July 31, 2022 in London, England
Prince William Cracks Joke in Congratulatory Note for Retiring English Soccer Star Jill Scott
Atlas fight with supporters of Queretaro during the Mexican Clausura tournament football match between Queretaro and Atlas at Corregidora stadium in Queretaro, Mexico
Mexican Soccer Team's Fans Banned for Year, Ownership to Sell Following Massive Brawl at Game
Jason Sudeikis in “Ted Lasso” season two, now streaming on AppleTV+
'Ted Lasso' 's Brett Goldstein Confirms the Show Will End Next Season: 'Spoiler Alert — Everyone Dies'
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 05: The Los Angeles Dodgers pay tribute to legendary broadcaster Vin Scully with a special pre-game ceremony prior to the game against the Padres at Dodger Stadium on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022 in Los Angeles, CA. Vincent Edward Scully (November 29, 1927 August 2, 2022). (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Dodgers Honor Vin Scully at First Game Back Since Famed Announcer's Death: 'We'll Miss You'
Jack Del Rio
Washington Commanders Coordinator Jack Del Rio Fined $100,000 for Capitol Riot 'Dustup' Comments
Vaccine Incentives
Fans at Yankee Stadium Hurl Beer Bottles at Cleveland Guardians Players After New York Walk-Off
Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio talks to defensive tackle Jonathan Allen during an NFL football practice at Inova Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va., Wednesday, June 8, 2022.
Washington Commanders Coordinator Jack Del Rio Apologizes for Calling Capital Riot a 'Dustup'
Serena Williams; Lewis Hamilton
Serena Williams and Lewis Hamilton Join Bid for Chelsea Football Club, Pledging $13 Million Each: Reports
olympic gold medals
U.S. Soccer President Says Historic Equal Pay Agreement Will 'Lead to Meaningful Changes' in Society
hannah waddingham
Hannah Waddingham Says She Doesn't Want 'Ted Lasso' to End After Season 3: 'It's Too Beautiful' 
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott Says He 'Deeply Regrets' Comments About Fans Throwing Trash at NFL Referees
Roadblock is set a block away from the scene of an apparent mass shooting In Sacramento, Calif Mass Shooting, Sacramento, United States - 03 Apr 2022
6 Dead, at Least 9 Wounded in Sacramento Early Morning Shooting, Police Say: 'Really Tragic Situation'