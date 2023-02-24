Soccer Fan Throws Punch at Goalie During Game: 'I Never Saw Anything Like It'

The incident happened during PSV Eindhoven’s Europa League match against Sevilla on Thursday evening

By
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher
Kirsty Hatcher

Kirsty Hatcher is a Staff Writer at PEOPLE.

Published on February 24, 2023 10:40 AM
Supporter punches Sevilla's goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic in the face during the Europa League playoff second leg soccer match between PSV and Sevilla at the Philips stadium in Eindhoven, Netherlands
Sevilla goalkeeer Mark Dmitrovic. Photo: Peter Dejong/AP/Shutterstock

A Europa League soccer match was interrupted when a fan ran onto the pitch and punched a goalkeeper in the face.

Sevilla goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic was attacked by a pitch invader during his side's game against PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands on Thursday, according to the BBC.

Videos posted to Twitter captured the fan throwing a punch at the Spanish side's goalie before falling to the ground. The duo was then surrounded by players from both sides as the crowd boos and officials escort the man off the pitch.

Per ESPN, Dmitrovic, 31 carried on playing, apparently unhurt.

"I never saw anything like it," the Serbian goalkeeper said when asked about the incident after the match according to ESPN. "I'm not going to say what I really wanted to do [to the pitch invader]. I'm glad I was aware of where he was coming from and was able to stop him, otherwise other things could have happened. He wanted to hit me, it's unfortunate that this kind of incident happened on a soccer pitch. UEFA should do something, this has to stop."

Dmitrovic was a late inclusion in Sevilla's starting lineup after Yassine Bounou felt ill, according to AP.

Sevilla's boss Jorge Sampaoli said after the game, "It's a disgrace that the game resumed. These acts have to be strongly punished. Otherwise it will happen again and we will not know when it is time to stop when faced with these types of situations."

He added: "I truly don't understand how the referee did not take another decision. If you accept this, from now on, anything could happen."

A PSV supporter of PSV on the pitch with goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic of Sevilla during the UEFA Europa league playoff match between PSV Eindhoven and Sevilla FC at Phillips stadium on February 23, 2023 in Eindhoven, Netherlands.
Marko Dmitrovic and the fan. Hollandse Hoogte/Shutterstock

According to the BBC, Sampaoli also called the incident "incredibly sad."

"I find it worrying," he added. "This type of thing needs to stop."

PSV Eindhoven won the second-leg match 2-0, but the side were eliminated 3-2 on aggregate.

Last year PSV was fined €40,000 by UEFA because of supporter behavior during their Europa League group stage defeat to Arsenal in October, according to the BBC.

