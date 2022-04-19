Soccer Clubs and Players Send Love to Cristiano Ronaldo Following Death of Newborn Son

The soccer community is lifting up Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football clubs and famous players are sending condolences to the Manchester United star, 37, as he and longtime girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez mourn the loss of one of their newborn twins, a baby boy.

"Your pain is our pain. Sending love and strength to you and the family at this time," Ronaldo's team, Manchester United, commented below his heartbreaking Instagram post, shared Monday.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Georgina and the whole family during this time," echoed Juventus, whom the forward played for from 2018 to 2021.

Real Madrid, where Ronaldo spent nearly a decade from 2009 to 2018, issued a statement sharing their support during this difficult time, saying that the Spanish club "joins the pain of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection."

Cristiano Ronaldo attends the Quinas de Ouro 2019 awards ceremony at Pavilhao Carlos Lopes Credit: Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Brazilian soccer legend Pelé also sent sympathies to Ronaldo, commenting on Instagram: "My friend, I send you my prayers and my feelings at this very difficult time. May God comfort your hearts and enlighten every step of the way."

Other soccer icons of past and present, including Sir Kenny Dalglish, Manchester United coach Mike Phelan and Ronaldo's Manchester teammate Marcus Rashford sent support to Ronaldo on Twitter.

"The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the Premier League are with you and your family, Cristiano," the Premier League wrote, summing up sentiments shared on social media by Liverpool, Manchester City, Norwich City, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Leeds United and more.

On Monday, Ronaldo and Rodríguez shared the same statement to their social media accounts, announcing the death of their son.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez attend the MTV EMAs 2019 Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," they wrote. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness."

Thanking the doctors and nurses for "all their expert care and support," the couple continued, "We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you."

In a separate statement, Manchester United confirmed that Ronaldo would not be playing in the upcoming game against Liverpool and stressed the player's request for privacy.