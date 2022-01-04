Snoop Dogg Gifts Eli Manning Gold and Diamond-Encrusted Chain on His Birthday: I'll 'Look Good'
"Eli, I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop and being so hip," said the iconic rapper
Snoop Dogg just gifted Eli Manning a blinged-out gold and diamond-encrusted Death Row Records chain for his birthday!
The 50-year-old rapper virtually presented the New York Giants legend with the gift during the latest installment of the ManningCast Monday Night Football broadcast on ESPN2, which also features Manning's older brother, Peyton Manning.
Both of the Manning brothers broke out in laughter after Snoop showed off the gift.
"Eli I would like to present to you this Death Row chain for being so hip-hop and being so hip. That is yours baby, when I see you, and put that around your neck. Happy 41st birthday Eli," said Snoop on the show.
Eli responded, "Thank you, I will look good in that."
"Eli, I want you to wear that for the playoff game in two weeks. That is a must," added Peyton,45.
ESPN reacted to the exchange with humor on its Twitter page.
"@SnoopDogg gifted @EliManning a Death Row Records chain for his 41st birthday. Eli's reaction is priceless," the sports news outlet tweeted with a laughing emoji.
The fun on the show did not stop once Eli received his birthday gift. Snoop asked the brothers whether he could become a part of their family.
Speaking to the two Snoop said, "I wish I was a Manning. Can I be adopted?
Snoop and the brothers also reacted to one fan's statement that suggested if the brothers were in a rap group it would be called "Dogg Bites Manning."
The rapper reacted to the idea of forming the band saying, "I kind of like that. I ain't mad at that."