Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators: 'Boss Moves'

"I WANNA BRING HOCKEY BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY," Snoop wrote on Instagram

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

Published on May 2, 2023
Snoop Dogg and Ryan Reynolds. Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty, Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

An unlikely bidding war is brewing between two major celebs over the NHL's Ottawa Senators franchise.

On Monday night, Snoop Dogg confirmed on Instagram he's joining forces with Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks in a bid to buy the hockey franchise.

But Snoop isn't the only celebrity in the mix.

The Remington Group — another investing party considered to be a "front runner" in the sale of the team, according to ESPN — includes Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds, potentially pitting the two stars against one another in hopes of buying the NHL team.

The Athletic reported that Snoop, 51, was a part of Sparks' investment group, which includes more than a dozen members. Several people in Sparks' investment group, including himself and Snoop, are people of color.

"Amazing what [Neko Sparks] is trying to do in Ottawa," Snoop wrote on Instagram, according to ESPN. "I'm looking forward to being apart [sic] of that ownership team. I WANNA BRING HOCKEY BACK TO OUR COMMUNITY."

Snoop also shared an image of himself on Instagram wearing in a black and white customized hockey sweater, which featured a vintage version of the NHL's logo on the front, which the league used up until 2005.

"Boss moves," the hip-hop artist and businessman wrote in the post's caption.

The Senators joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1992 but has never won the Stanley Cup, appearing just once in the finals in 2007. The Senators missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season, finishing with the sixth-worst record out of 16 teams in the Eastern Conference.

The franchise, located in the capital city of Canada, is expected to be sold for more than $1 billion, according to ESPN. The price tag would make it the largest sale of a team in NHL history.

Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators
Snoop Dogg. Will Navarro/NHLI via Getty

And it appears increasingly likely the franchise will have at least one Hollywood star as the face of its new ownership team.

Snoop Dogg Competing Against Ryan Reynolds with Bid to Buy the Ottawa Senators
Ryan Reynolds. Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photography/Getty

Reynolds recently entered the world of sports ownership alongside actor Rob McElhenney, purchasing the English football club Wrexham FC in 2021.

Snoop has never owned a sports franchise, but did start the Snoop Youth Football League in 2005, which has helped produce NFL stars like New England Patriots star JuJu Smith-Schuster and the Kansas City Chiefs' John Ross.

Sports Illustrated reports the next round of bids for the franchise is due May 15.

