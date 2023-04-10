Punkie Johnson Portrays LSU Star Angel Reese In 'SNL' Sketch: 'I'm a Big Deal Now'

The NCAA champion's popularity has landed her behind Saturday Night Live's famed "Weekend Update" desk

By
Sean Neumann
Sean Neumann

Sean Neumann is a journalist from Chicago, Ill.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on April 10, 2023 03:26 PM
Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty

Almost overnight, Angel Reese has become one of the most popular athletes in college sports.

And now the NCAA champion basketball player has found herself — or at least a version of herself — sitting behind Saturday Night Live's famed "Weekend Update" desk.

SNL cast member Punkie Johnson spoofed the Louisiana State University basketball player during Saturday night's episode, following a week in which Reese, 20, and her LSU Tigers team won the national championship and abruptly found themselves at the center of a debate about sportsmanship.

Johnson, 37, appeared alongside "Weekend Update" host Michael Che during Saturday night's episode, wearing Reese's No. 10 purple and gold jersey and the sophomore's trademark purple headband.

"I'm a big deal now, Che," Johnson said, referring to Reese's sudden stardom and the fact that college athletes can now earn money from endorsement deals because of the NCAA's new "Name, Image, and Likeness" rule. Johnson then mockingly read a handful of taglines for Degree deodorant, garden gnomes and a fake company called "Big A** Eyelashes."

Major endorsement deals might not be far off for the LSU star, who sparked controversy following her team's victory over Iowa in the NCAA Women's Basketball national championship game when she taunted Iowa guard Caitlin Clark by pointing at her ring finger. Clark had similarly taunted other opponents during her record-breaking performance throughout the tournament, and the Iowa star later defended Reese from critics.

Reese also initially declined to go to the White House after first lady Dr. Jill Biden offered up the idea of inviting both LSU and Iowa for a visit. Historically, only the team who wins a championship earns a visit to the White House.

Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
Angel Reese. Maddie Meyer/Getty

LSU's roster is predominantly Black, while Iowa's is predominantly white. "I just know if the roles were reversed, they wouldn't be the same. If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House," Reese told the "I Am Athlete" podcast.

The LSU sophomore also called the first lady's idea "a joke" and refused to accept her apology. But last Friday, Reese came around to accepting Biden's invitation and told ESPN she plans to attend the visit alongside her teammates.

Johnson referenced Reese's week of controversy during Saturday's segment.

"I got people big mad," the comedian playing Reese said.

"First they was mad because I was taunting, but all I did was this," Johnson said, holding up her hand and pointing at her ring finger just like Reese did last week. "You would of thought I pulled my nipple out and flicked it on national TV!"

Punkie Johnson playing LSU's Angel Reese on SNL
Angel Reese. C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty

Johnson continued: "Then they were made because I didn't want to go to the White House, but then, Che, they invited Iowa too."

Che played along, responding, "But they lost?"

"Exactly!" Johnson responded. "In the history of sports, when you lose, you take your a-- home," she said. "But then white girls lose and suddenly it's 'All Teams Matter.' "|

Johnson ended the segment promising (as Reese) that LSU would go "back-to-back" and yelled out, "Angel Reese!"

Related Articles
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - MARCH 10: Kyle Anderson #5 celebrates a dunk by Rudy Gobert #27 of the Minnesota Timberwolves against the Brooklyn Nets in the fourth quarter of the game at Target Center on March 10, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Nets defeated the Timberwolves 124-123 in overtime. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
NBA Star Rudy Gobert Apologizes After Punching Teammate Mid-Game: 'Emotions Got The Best of Me'
Jon Rahm of Spain speaks during the Green Jacket Ceremony after winning the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 09, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Jon Rahm Makes Golf History With Dominating Masters Victory: 'We All Dream of Things Like This'
DALLAS, TX - MARCH 30: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers during media day at 2023 NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four at the at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on March 29, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images); US President Joe Biden makes his way to board Air Force One before departing from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland on March 31, 2023. - Biden is heading to Rolling Fork, Mississippi to survey storm damage. (Photo by Mandel NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)
President Joe Biden Calls LSU's Angel Reese to Congratulate Her on Team's Championship Win
Tiger Woods of the United States reacts on the eighth green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Tiger Woods Withdraws from 2023 Masters Tournament Due to Foot Injury: 'I Am Disappointed'
PHOENIX, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 06: Mother Donna Kelce (C) gives cookies to her son's Jason Kelce (L) #62 of the Philadelphia Eagles and Travis Kelce (R) #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LVII Opening Night presented by Fast Twitch at Footprint Center on February 06, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Travis and Jason Kelce's Mom Donna Makes It into the Pro Football Hall of Fame
Garrett Mitchell and his wife Haley Cruse
Brewers Rookie Says He Plays Better When His Wife Isn't There — So She Roasts Him on Twitter
AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 07: Course officials look over fallen trees on the 17th hole during the second round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 07, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
Large Tree Falls Near Spectators at the 2023 Masters Tournament: 'It Was So Scary'
Gabby Thomas publicity
Olympian Gabby Thomas Is Doing 'Everything I Can' to Get a Gold Medal in Paris — Including Sleeping a Lot
Tiger Woods of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia
Tiger Woods Says He's Dealing with 'Constant' Pain as He Tries to Compete in the 2023 Masters
Joe Biden, LSU Lady Tigers
LSU and Angel Reese Will Accept Invite to the White House: 'Going to Do What's Best for the Team'
Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres poses for a portrait during MLB photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on February 23, 2023 in Peoria, Arizona.
Pitcher Calls Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. a 'Cheater' After Suspended MLB Star Hits Homer Off Him
LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey interacts with fans during LSU's Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge, LA NCAA Women's Basketball LSU Women's Basketball National Championship Celebration, Baton Rouge, USA - 05 Apr 2023
Kim Mulkey Holds Back Tears During LSU Championship Parade: 'This is My Home'
Amateur Sam Bennett of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 04, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia.
Golfer Sam Bennett Has Late Father's Last Written Words to Him Tattooed on His Arm: 'Stuck With Me'
Andre Agassi and Andy Roddick at the Inaugural 2023 Pickleball Slam at the Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida on April 2nd, 2023
Andy Roddick Says Pickleball Has Been a 'Fun Excuse to Reconnect' With Andre Agassi
Liam Hendriks #31 of the Chicago White Sox poses for a photo during the Chicago White Sox Photo Day at Camelback Ranch on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona.
White Sox Pitcher Liam Hendriks Completes Cancer Treatment: 'My Life Changed Forever'
Grant Wahl
Late Sports Journalist Grant Wahl Honored with Tribute In Latest 'Ted Lasso' Episode: 'Means So Much'