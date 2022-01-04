Tennis Star Sloane Stephens Is Married to Soccer Player Jozy Altidore

The couple tied the knot in Miami's Bal Harbour on Jan. 1, with the bride wearing custom Galia Lahav couture

Sloane Stephens and fiancé Jozy Altidore are husband and wife.

The tennis star and the soccer player, who announced their engagement in April 2019, were married on Saturday, Jan. 1 at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, PEOPLE can confirm.

The bride, 28, wore a custom, beaded Galia Lahav couture gown with a Maria Elena headpiece, and Peter Marco diamonds as she said "I do" to Altidore, 32. Her up-do was crafted by Schacle Powell, and bridal makeup by Tia Codrington. Altidore's barber for his wedding day cut was Christopher Bailey.

The event and florals were designed by Cerka Creative, with photographer Stanley Babb of Stanlo Photography and videographer Bridges Cinema capturing the moment the couple exchanged Peter Marco rings among palm trees and beneath a mirrored archway.

Sloane Stephens Credit: Stanley Babb/Stanlo Photography

Guests — who were required to be fully vaccinated, self-test at home with Lucira PCR tests provided by NURX before arriving in Florida, and be PCR tested on the morning of the wedding — danced to music by a DJ from Rock With U. Attendees dined on catering by the St. Regis, who also crafted the couple's wedding cake.

Even their loved ones not physically present were included, as the couple left specific space for those they've lost, including Stephens' grandparents, who died in early 2021 from COVID-19.

The bride and groom's elegant and classic wedding stationery was designed through Zola, which also hosted the couple's website and registry.

Planning their wedding together has been a journey as they've dealt with "all of the variables out of our control," Stephens tells PEOPLE.

"I empathize with all the COVID couples out there who have had to make the tough calls and be flexible with the ever-changing pandemic," says Stephens. "We've all had to be super flexible, and I appreciate how accommodating our loved ones have been in making sure we have as safe and special a day as possible."

Still, they've found the silver lining in the extensive planning process, says Altidore: "I've loved reflecting on all of the moments that culminated to this day and how we've arrived at this life-changing moment. It's been so nostalgic to go down memory lane and revisit all the moments that brought us to this time in our lives. It's made me fall in love with Sloane all over again."

Sloane — the 2017 US Open champion — tells PEOPLE she's a natural planner and "very detail-oriented," so seeing her vision executed at the St. Regis was a dream come true. Still, she says she can't pick any one aspect of their nuptials that stood out more than the rest.

In fact, in the days leading up to the wedding, the couple held a variety of events: a tennis tournament, of course (which got "crazy competitive," they say); a crawfish boil and wine tasting; and a beach picnic.

Still, what Altidore, who plays for Toronto FC, was looking forward to most was watching his now-wife walk down the aisle.

"It's one of those moments that I know will live in my mind forever and time will stand still when I see her," he says.

Asked what they were looking forward to most about marriage, Altidore tells PEOPLE, simply, "Just being with my best friend every day. What's better than that?"

And Stephens says she feels "the same way."

"We both have incredible crazy jobs and lives, and knowing that through it all, we have each other as our constant and true home base is such a comforting feeling," Stephens gushes.

And the deep love they already have for each other will continue to grow.

"She has such a big heart and has empathy for everyone," Altidore says, adding, "She amazes me every single day."