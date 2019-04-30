Love All! Tennis Player Sloane Stephens and Soccer Pro Jozy Altidore Are Engaged: 'Forever Yes'

Sloane Stephens and Jozy Altidore are headed to the altar!

The pro tennis player, 26, and Toronto FC soccer star are engaged, they both announced on Instagram Monday, sharing sweet post-proposal snapshots where Stephens’ new sparkler was clearly visible.

“Forever yes ♥️,” Stephens captioned her photo, which showed her laughing while her new fiancé wrapped his arms around her from behind and flashed a huge smile.

Altidore’s image featured the couple sitting on a stone staircase, with Stephens’ ring front and center as they both grinned widely for the camera.

“Forever starts now ❤️,” he wrote.

Stephens and Altidore, 29, have been dating since at least summer 2017, but have known each other since the fifth grade, Stephens told the New York Times in September of that year.

The tennis star caught the nation’s attention over that summer when she won the U.S. Open. And she said that her support from Altidore — who also plays for the United States’ national team — played a role in her rise to fame.

“I don’t think there’s been a more positive person in my corner that I’ve had,” Stephens told NYT. “When I [suffered a foot injury] I was with him and I would always make fun of myself and he’d make fun of me. But he kept it really light for me, so I was never too sad.”

The athletic couple are fairly private but do show their affection for each other on social media from time to time.

“Date nights with my lady are 👌🏿👌🏿. Love you ❤️ @sloanestephens,” Altidore captioned his first Instagram snapshot of himself and Stephens: a mirror selfie in November 2017.

He wrote alongside a November 2018 snap of the pair sharing an embrace, “You make everything better. Thank you for an amazing birthday @sloanestephens. So blessed to see another year.”

That same month, Stephens posted a photo of the couple laughing on a beach while on vacation in Hawaii, hilariously captioning it, “When they ask if you’re ready to come home yet.”