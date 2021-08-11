"Athletes are humans, first and foremost, and feelings are normal," she said in an interview with SHAPE Magazine

Sloane Stephens Believes Mental Health 'Needs To Be Taken Into Account' When Athletes Do Press

Sloane Stephens Says Mental Health 'Needs To Be Taken Into Account' When Athletes Do Press

Sloane Stephens Says Mental Health 'Needs To Be Taken Into Account' When Athletes Do Press

Sloane Stephens wants there to be more of a focus on athletes' mental health.

Following in the footsteps of fellow tennis star Naomi Osaka and gymnast Simone Biles, who both spoke out this year about struggling from the intense pressure placed on professional athletes, Stephens said that mental health has to be more of a concern.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"Press is a part of our job and that exposure helps make tennis a premier global sport, but there's a compassionate way to go about things," Stephens, 28, told SHAPE magazine for their September issue. "Everyone goes through the process differently, and some people have way more pressure at different times."

"Unfortunately, no one is handled delicately," she continued. "With such a huge conversation about mental health right now, that needs to be taken into account. Not everyone is the same, and not every day is the same. Athletes are humans, first and foremost, and feelings are normal."

Stephens said she often feels her words are misrepresented in the media. In some situations, the Florida native said she will have a "really fun conversation" with a reporter only to have them write a story that is "totally different" than what she had anticipated.

Sloane Stephens Says Mental Health 'Needs To Be Taken Into Account' When Athletes Do Press Credit: Shape magazine

The tennis star said having comments taken out of context is "super common" nowadays — especially in the digital age. And it can "unfortunately" take a toll on public figures' mental health.

"I think there is so much pressure now, especially through social media, for clickbait and taking super short sound bites to cause a reaction or fit in the length of a tweet," she explained to SHAPE. "In an interview, I could've given a super thoughtful five-minute-long answer, but outlets will publish a few words out of that entire statement that could be misconstrued."

Stephens said that she appreciates having social media at her fingertips, where she can have her own voice online and gain some control over her personal narrative.

"I appreciate that I can have a direct dialogue with fans through my social media channels. If I have a message I want to communicate or something to share, I can directly say it when and how I want," she said. "It's definitely uncomfortable at times to be vulnerable, but as I've gotten older, I try to focus on the positive."

RELATED VIDEO: Grand Slam Leaders Pledge to Address Tennis Players' Mental Health Concerns, Commend Naomi Osaka

When she's not talking about tennis, Stephens enjoys interacting with the online community about her interests beyond tennis like hair care, beauty, and wellness. Quarantine allowed her to focus more on her non-tennis interests, and she's "excited to continue sharing this side" of herself.

Stephens said, though, that she's still surprised that people want to put her in magazines and follow her on social media.

"I've gotten used to having people watch my matches and practices from an early age, but seeing my name and thoughts in major publications was totally surreal," she said. "Realizing that people were interested in learning about me as a person and as more than an athlete, was, and still is, very humbling."

Sloane Stephens Says Mental Health 'Needs To Be Taken Into Account' When Athletes Do Press Sloane Stephens in SHAPE, on sale Aug. 13 | Credit: Shape Magazine

Now, Stephens is using her platform to help promote diversity within her sport. Two years ago, she began a tennis camp in Florida "for a diverse group of kids from all over the country."

"When I was young, there weren't many kids who looked like me playing tennis," she said. "... I felt that they needed a place to come together and understand that they're not the only person struggling."